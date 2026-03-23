‘Royals’ Still Rules: Lorde Hits a Billion Views on YouTube
Back when pop music was all about flashy parties and expensive lifestyles, Lorde showed up with something completely different. Her song “Royals” felt quieter, cooler, and way more real. It…
Back when pop music was all about flashy parties and expensive lifestyles, Lorde showed up with something completely different. Her song “Royals” felt quieter, cooler, and way more real. It did not try to impress with luxury. Instead, it told the truth about growing up without all that glam.
Now, more than a decade after turning the pop music landscape on its head, Lorde‘s 2013 smash hit “Royals” has officially surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. The milestone cements the track’s enduring cultural footprint, widely celebrated for ushering in the moody, minimalist sound that defined much of the 2010s mainstream. Rejecting the flashy excess of its era, the anti-glamour music video painted a stark, realistic portrait of suburban teenage life, a move that instantly separated the then-16-year-old artist from her pop-star peers.
A New Chapter Begins
The Billion Views Club induction arrives at a time when Lorde is making big moves behind the scenes. The artist recently announced her departure from her 17-year contract with Universal Music Group, an agreement she originally inked at age 12.
Embracing the separation as an opportunity for a “clean slate,” Lorde expressed feeling heavily inspired and ready for the creative possibilities that lie ahead in her newly independent era.
It is kind of perfect timing. A song about doing things differently just hit a massive milestone, right as its creator steps into a future where she gets to do exactly that.