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‘Royals’ Still Rules: Lorde Hits a Billion Views on YouTube

Back when pop music was all about flashy parties and expensive lifestyles, Lorde showed up with something completely different. Her song “Royals” felt quieter, cooler, and way more real. It…

Kayla Morgan
New Zealand singer/songwriter Lorde performs on the Woodsies stage during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover.
Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Back when pop music was all about flashy parties and expensive lifestyles, Lorde showed up with something completely different. Her song “Royals” felt quieter, cooler, and way more real. It did not try to impress with luxury. Instead, it told the truth about growing up without all that glam.

Now, more than a decade after turning the pop music landscape on its head, Lorde‘s 2013 smash hit “Royals” has officially surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. The milestone cements the track’s enduring cultural footprint, widely celebrated for ushering in the moody, minimalist sound that defined much of the 2010s mainstream. Rejecting the flashy excess of its era, the anti-glamour music video painted a stark, realistic portrait of suburban teenage life, a move that instantly separated the then-16-year-old artist from her pop-star peers.

A New Chapter Begins

The Billion Views Club induction arrives at a time when Lorde is making big moves behind the scenes. The artist recently announced her departure from her 17-year contract with Universal Music Group, an agreement she originally inked at age 12.

Embracing the separation as an opportunity for a “clean slate,” Lorde expressed feeling heavily inspired and ready for the creative possibilities that lie ahead in her newly independent era.

It is kind of perfect timing. A song about doing things differently just hit a massive milestone, right as its creator steps into a future where she gets to do exactly that.

LordeYoutube
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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