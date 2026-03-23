Chappell Roan Speaks Out After Security Incident Claims

What started as a night of music and celebration quickly turned into a heated online moment for Chappell Roan. Just hours after taking the stage at Lollapalooza Brazil, the singer found herself at the center of a story involving a young fan, a hotel breakfast, and a security guard.

Before the controversy spread, Roan was focused on her performance and the people who help make it happen.

Onstage Gratitude

While performing later that night, the “Pink Pony Club” singer paused to thank those around her, including her security team.

Highlighting that the performance was one of many recently, the "Pink Pony Club" singer told attendees, "I do not know when I'll be going on tour again, so this is the last one. I'm so grateful it's here."

"I'm so grateful, so thank you, and thank you to my crew and my security and my band, and everyone behind the scenes," the singer added. "This takes a lot of people, so thank you."

Jorginho Shares His Side

Earlier that day, soccer player Jorginho posted a message describing what he called a distressing situation involving his family.

In Jorginho's Instagram Stories post directed at Roan, he wrote, “I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today."

"My wife [Catherine Harding, who also goes by Cat Cavelli] is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brazil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire,” he continued, referring to Roan, ahead of her Lollapalooza Brazil set.

He described a moment at breakfast where his daughter noticed the singer.

“By coincidence, they're staying at the same hotel as this artist. During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognized her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her,” Jorginho then wrote of the alleged interaction, highlighting, "The worst part is she didn't even approach her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything.”

Jorginho said the situation escalated when a security guard approached them.

After his daughter walked by, Jorginho alleged in the post, “A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

“Honestly, I don't know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment,” the soccer pro continued, then claiming that the security guard “even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears.”

“My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot,” Jorginho, born Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, added.

The post appeared to reference his 11-year-old daughter Ada, whom Harding shares with actor Jude Law.

Continuing his Instagram Stories post, Jorginho said, “It's sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans."

"At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this,” the athlete continued. “I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child.”

He then tagged Roan’s Instagram account and wrote a message in all-caps: “WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

Roan Responds

A day later, Roan addressed the situation directly in a video posted to her Instagram Stories, sharing her version of events.

"I'm just going to tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard, who is not my personal security," she began the March 22 video.

"I didn't even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not. No one came up to me, no one bothered me," the "Pink Pony Club" singer continued. "Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel, [and] I think these people were staying at the hotel as well."

Roan made it clear she says she was not involved in the interaction.

"I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. I did not."

"They did not come up to me. They weren't doing anything," she added. "It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions, when they have no reason to believe, because there's no action even taken."

A Bigger Conversation About Boundaries

The situation adds to a larger conversation Roan has already been part of. The singer has often spoken about the need for space between artists and fans, especially in public settings.

Earlier this month, she made headlines for calling out photographers and fans who waited outside a restaurant, saying she felt "harassing" behavior crossed the line.