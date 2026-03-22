Register to Win: Bonnaroo 2026!
Ready for four days of music, vibes, and unforgettable moments? Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is going down June 11–14, 2026 in Manchester, Tennessee, and Kiss 95.1 wants to send…
Ready for four days of music, vibes, and unforgettable moments? Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is going down June 11–14, 2026 in Manchester, Tennessee, and Kiss 95.1 wants to send YOU to the Farm.
We’re talking a stacked lineup featuring Skrillex, The Strokes, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Noah Kahan, Teddy Swims, GRiZ, Role Model, Turnstile, Kesha, and a whole lot more. From sunrise sets and late-night surprises to the legendary Bonnaroo camping experience, this is one of the biggest festival weekends of the year.
Register below for your chance to win a pair of 4-Day General Admission passes plus GA camping passes for two, so you and your festival bestie can live the full Bonnaroo experience.
Music. Art. Late-night energy. New friends. Core memories.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of it.
Grab more info or tickets anytime at Bonnaroo.com.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Kiss 95.1 Bonnaroo 2026 Online Contest,” enter between 12:00 AM ET on March 23, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on April 5, 2026 by visiting kiss951.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around April 6, 2026. Upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) 4-Day General Admission tickets to Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, scheduled for June 11–14, 2026 in Manchester, Tennessee, plus one (1) GA camping pass. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $995. Prize provided courtesy of the event promoter. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group’s General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website. The station’s contest copy should keep the headline artists in billing order and reference the prize as a pair of GA tickets and GA camping passes.