Register to Win: Bonnaroo 2026!

Ready for four days of music, vibes, and unforgettable moments? Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is going down June 11–14, 2026 in Manchester, Tennessee, and Kiss 95.1 wants to send YOU to the Farm.

We’re talking a stacked lineup featuring Skrillex, The Strokes, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Noah Kahan, Teddy Swims, GRiZ, Role Model, Turnstile, Kesha, and a whole lot more. From sunrise sets and late-night surprises to the legendary Bonnaroo camping experience, this is one of the biggest festival weekends of the year.

Register below for your chance to win a pair of 4-Day General Admission passes plus GA camping passes for two, so you and your festival bestie can live the full Bonnaroo experience.

Music. Art. Late-night energy. New friends. Core memories.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of it.

Grab more info or tickets anytime at Bonnaroo.com.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.