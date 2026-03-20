SNL’s Parody ‘MAHAspital’ Features Harry Styles as Dr. Robby Robinavitch

“MAHAspital” was one of the hilarious segments on Saturday Night Live with Harry Styles playing the quirky doctor, Dr. Robby Robinavitch. The sketch is full of funny moments, like Styles recommending steaks and raw eggs to an elderly patient and laughing at someone up-to-date on vaccines.

This exaggerated segment targets The Pitt, poking fun at pseudoscience and bizarre dietary habits within its dramatic hospital setting. Styles is part of a satirical medical world, making fun of famous MAHA healthcare personalities.

According to a recent Billboard article, who plays Dr. Mohan in The Pitt, thought the sketch was cleverly executed and that Styles fit well, even digitally, with co-stars Patrick Ball and Taylor Dearden. However, his high profile might prevent an actual guest spot on The Pitt, even though he looks like the role would be perfect.

Ganesh was featured on Entertainment Tonight at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party. She commented that the sketch hit its mark, praising Styles for capturing the hospital vibe perfectly.

The skit was pre-recorded for the live SNL episode. Styles did dual roles as host and performer, singing tracks from “Kiss All the Time” during the show.