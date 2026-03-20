Olivia Rodrigo Shuts Down the Sabrina Carpenter Drama

It feels like one of those stories the internet refused to let go of. For years, fans treated it like a mystery to solve, replaying songs and decoding lyrics like detectives. But now, Olivia Rodrigo is stepping in herself and gently closing the case.

In an interview with British Vogue, she finally addressed the long-running rumors about tension with Sabrina Carpenter, and her answer is a lot simpler than the theories ever were.

Clearing the Air

“I think she’s great,” Rodrigo said plainly. “I’m so happy for all of her success, too. I love the album she’s put out.”

That short and honest response cuts right through a storyline that started back in 2021. When Rodrigo released her breakout hit “Drivers License,” fans immediately began speculating about a possible love triangle involving Joshua Bassett.

Listeners focused on a lyric about a “blonde girl,” quickly connecting it to Carpenter. Not long after, Carpenter released her own song, “Skin,” which included the line, “Maybe blonde was the only rhyme,” and suddenly, the internet was convinced the two were going back and forth through music.

When the Internet Takes Over

Even though both artists tried to downplay the situation at the time, the story kept growing. Social media, fan theories, and headlines turned a few lyrics into a full-blown narrative.

Looking back, Rodrigo admitted how intense that moment felt, especially since she was still so young.

“Sometimes I meet a 17 or an 18-year-old nowadays, and I’m like, ‘Wow, you are such a baby,’” she said. “I can’t believe people were that mean to me.”

It is a reminder that behind all the viral moments and trending topics, there are real people still figuring things out.

No Bad Blood, Just Noise

Now, Rodrigo is making it clear there was never real drama between them.

“No, no, no, it’s good,” Rodrigo added when discussing Carpenter. “It’s just people just get weird and clickbaity—it’s all love, though. I’ve talked to her many times.”

The two were even seen interacting at the 2025 Grammys, which only adds to what Rodrigo is saying now. Whatever people thought was happening, it was never as serious as it seemed online.

Growing Up in the Spotlight

These days, Rodrigo is focused less on rumors and more on her next chapter. After finishing her massive Guts tour, which included 100 sold-out shows and brought in over $200 million, she is already working on her third album.

Even with that level of success, she does not see herself as larger-than-life.

“I don’t think of myself as a star at all,” she said, explaining that performing for huge crowds actually makes her feel more connected to people. “It’s not really about you… It just makes you feel less alone.”

That perspective is shaping her new music too. She says it comes from a place of love, but not the perfect kind. It is mixed with doubt, growth, and real emotions.

“It was a creative challenge to write from a joyful place,” she said. “When you’re experiencing that… you’re not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems.”