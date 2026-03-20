Dua Lipa Joins Nespresso as Global Brand Ambassador, Targeting Gen Z Coffee Drinkers

Nespresso has joined forces with Dua Lipa to win over Gen Z coffee enthusiasts. This move helps tap into the growing trend among young people for iced and ready-made coffee drinks.

Young coffee enthusiasts often prefer customizing their drinks by experimenting with new flavors, roast varieties, and trying single-origin mixes. Home coffee machine sales, reflecting this shift, are expected to rise steadily into the mid-teens millions by 2029. Having the right machine at home is essential to replacing expensive boujee storefront offers.

Nespresso's partnership with Lipa fits the broader trend of celebrities endorsing brands. Gen Z is drawn to healthy options like protein and mushroom coffees, both experiencing 4.2 times annual growth.

Dua Lipa's recent ventures into skincare and fitness with popular brands resonate with Gen Z wellness habits. She is the perfect match with Nespresso because this aligns with how this group incorporates coffee into their health routines.

To launch this partnership, Nespresso is planning a strategic and comprehensive campaign, including TV, online video, and social media platforms, with Lipa at the forefront. It's the brand's most ambitious effort in years, because it specifically targets Gen Z's internet-savvy browsing and shopping habits.

The campaign also includes the "Vertuo World" theme, with an appearance by George Clooney. It combines Nespresso's heritage with fresh perspectives that Lipa brings in, especially since cold brew is growing with Gen Z's busy and health-focused lifestyles.

Keeping pace with the youthful crowd, the campaign will leverage Lipa's significant social media presence. Appealing to these online spaces, where trends like whipped coffee and diverse flavors emerge on café menus, is crucial.

In a modern twist, this partnership highlights personal experiences, with Dua Lipa sharing travel stories on platforms like Service95, offering a modern feel that aligns with young people's desire for rich and visually appealing coffee experiences.