ABC Pulls Taylor Frankie Paul “Bachelorette” Season Amid Investigation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 09: Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

If you are in the Bachelorette universe, then you may have already heard the news. The upcoming season with Taylor Frankie Paul as the key bachelorette has been cancelled. Due to an ongoing investigation involving the reality television star and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, ABC has pulled the plug.

Recently, TMZ released a video from the 2023 altercation between Paul and Mortensen that took the internet by storm. The video shows the couple getting into an altercation where Paul is seen punching, hitting, and throwing multiple items, including a chair, at Mortensen. In the clip, the couple's daughter also seems to be present and possibly hit by one of the items being thrown in the middle of the argument. Following the release of the video, Disney announced the cancellation of the season on March 19.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement.

Paul Speaks Out Amid Investigation and Bachelorette Cancellation

Following the cancellation, PEOPLE announced that a spokesperson for Paul released a statement on her behalf. "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," read the statement. “There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming,” she added.

The investigation into the couple is ongoing as details are released. According to PEOPLE, the Draper City Police Department states it is an open "domestic assault investigation."

Paul is also one of the stars on the Hulu series, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." She is known as one of the creators of #MomTik on social media. The group features a group of Utah moms who have generated a social media following for their TikTok videos.

ABC announced that Paul would become the Season 22 lead ot "The Bachelorette," which was expected to premiere on March 22, 10 days after Season 4 of "Mormon Wives" was released on Hulu. Now, due to the investigation, The Bachelorette has been cancelled, and Season 5 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has halted production, according to sources.

History of Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's Relationship

Paul and Mortensen have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for several years. In September 2022, following Paul's divorce from her ex-husband, Paul and Mortensen made their relationship TikTok official with a video. In November 2022, she opened up about suffering an ectopic pregnancy. By December 2022, the couple announced their breakup, but a month later, they were back together. In March 2024, the couple welcomed their rainbow baby. The couple continues to go back and forth over the years.

During an episode of Season 4 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," the couple rekindles their relationship by sleeping together during a cast trip to Los Angeles. Then, the couple hooks up again the night before Paul leaves to film "The Bachelorette."

In an interview with US Weekly, Paul says the couple has been stuck in a "cycle" for years. She discusses that she was ready to "move on" and explore finding love with the "Bachelorette" contestants. “Ready, at the end of the day, is a decision. So I made the decision to leave for two months and try. I reassured them that was why I was here,” she said.

What's Next for Contestants After the Season Was Cancelled?

Now that Paul's "The Bachelorette" season has been cancelled, many wonder what's next for contestants who should have been featured on the show. TMZ reports that emergency virtual meetings have been held with all contestants amid the announcement. Sources say contestants are unable to speak to the press at this time, and some contestants are now being considered for "Bachelor in Paradise."