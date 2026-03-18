Register To Win: Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour

Sponsored By: AEG Presents

We are hooking you up with tickets to see Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour live at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on November 19th.

From throwback anthems to new fan-favorite moments, this is the ultimate Disney concert mashup you don’t wanna miss.

Get signed up below for your shot to win!

Limit one entry per person per day.

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