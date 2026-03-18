Register To Win: Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour
Sponsored By: AEG Presents We are hooking you up with tickets to see Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour live at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on…
Sponsored By: AEG Presents
We are hooking you up with tickets to see Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour live at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on November 19th.
From throwback anthems to new fan-favorite moments, this is the ultimate Disney concert mashup you don’t wanna miss.
Get signed up below for your shot to win!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on March 19, 2026 and 11:59 PM on March 27, 2026 by visiting kiss951.com or k1047.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on or about March 30, 2026 and upon verification, winner(s) will receive tickets to Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on November 19, 2026. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $100. Otherwise, KISS 95.1’s and K 104.7’s General Contest Rules apply and are available at kiss951.com and k1047.com.