‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special Trailer Is Out
The trailer for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is here, giving fans a first look at the series’ milestone celebration. Streaming March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu, the special…
The trailer for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is here, giving fans a first look at the series’ milestone celebration. Streaming March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu, the special revisits the show that made Miley Cyrus a household name.
Revisiting Iconic Moments
Miley sits down with Alex Cooper for an in-depth interview reflecting on her most memorable moments as Hannah Montana. The special also includes a behind-the-scenes look at her archival collection, appearances by familiar faces and surprise guests, and a special musical performance by Miley herself.
The Team Behind the Special
Produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, the show is led by showrunner Ashley Edens. Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper, and Matt Kaplan serve as executive producers, with Cooper guiding fans through this nostalgic celebration.
The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special streams March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu.
Check out the trailer below.