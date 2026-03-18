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‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special Trailer Is Out

The trailer for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is here, giving fans a first look at the series’ milestone celebration. Streaming March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu, the special…

Kayla Morgan
Miley Cyrus
Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

The trailer for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is here, giving fans a first look at the series’ milestone celebration. Streaming March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu, the special revisits the show that made Miley Cyrus a household name.

Revisiting Iconic Moments

Miley sits down with Alex Cooper for an in-depth interview reflecting on her most memorable moments as Hannah Montana. The special also includes a behind-the-scenes look at her archival collection, appearances by familiar faces and surprise guests, and a special musical performance by Miley herself.

The Team Behind the Special

Produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, the show is led by showrunner Ashley Edens. Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper, and Matt Kaplan serve as executive producers, with Cooper guiding fans through this nostalgic celebration.

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special streams March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Check out the trailer below.

DisneyHannah MontanaMiley Cyrus
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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