Charli XCX, Lorde and Jennie Lead Lollapalooza 2026 Lineup
It looks like Chicago is getting the ultimate summer soundtrack. Picture this: thousands of fans, warm July nights, and some of the biggest voices in music all sharing one stage….
It looks like Chicago is getting the ultimate summer soundtrack. Picture this: thousands of fans, warm July nights, and some of the biggest voices in music all sharing one stage. That is exactly what Lollapalooza 2026 is promising.
Pop Power at the Top
Lollapalooza 2026 officially has its lineup with some of the biggest women in contemporary pop as headliners.
Charli XCX, Lorde, and Jennie will be headlining the Chicago music festival, held at Grant Park from July 30 to August 2. Fellow headliners include recent Grammy winner Olivia Dean, Tate McRae, The Smashing Pumpkins, The xx and John Summit.
A Look Back at Last Year
Last year’s bill was led by Tyler, the Creator, Gracie Abrams, Korn, Luke Combs, A$AP Rocky and more, setting a high bar for this year to match.
Something for Every Playlist
The four-day list of performances is stacked with acts sure to please fans of rap, rock, R&B and pop. Rap fans can catch Lil Uzi Vert, Little Simz, and Clipse. Rock lovers have Turnstile, The Neighbourhood, and 5 Seconds of Summer to look forward to.
On the smoother side, R&B artists like Destin Conrad, Khamari and Justine Skye will take the stage, while pop acts such as Beabadoobee, Zara Larsson and Jade keep the energy high.
Fresh Music, Fresh Era
While Charli XCX released her meteoric sixth album Brat in 2024, Lorde and Jennie dropped their latest respective albums Virgin and Ruby last year. That means fans can expect plenty of new songs mixed in with the hits everyone already knows.
How to Get In
The presale for this year’s Lollapalooza begins Thursday, March 19, at 10 a.m. CT, with the lowest price four-day tickets being available for one hour.
If you have been waiting for a lineup that mixes pop royalty with fan favorite genres, this might be the year to grab a ticket early.