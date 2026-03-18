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Charli XCX, Lorde and Jennie Lead Lollapalooza 2026 Lineup

It looks like Chicago is getting the ultimate summer soundtrack. Picture this: thousands of fans, warm July nights, and some of the biggest voices in music all sharing one stage….

Kayla Morgan
Charli XCX performs at 2015 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It looks like Chicago is getting the ultimate summer soundtrack. Picture this: thousands of fans, warm July nights, and some of the biggest voices in music all sharing one stage. That is exactly what Lollapalooza 2026 is promising.

Pop Power at the Top

Lollapalooza 2026 officially has its lineup with some of the biggest women in contemporary pop as headliners.

Charli XCX, Lorde, and Jennie will be headlining the Chicago music festival, held at Grant Park from July 30 to August 2. Fellow headliners include recent Grammy winner Olivia Dean, Tate McRae, The Smashing Pumpkins, The xx and John Summit.

A Look Back at Last Year

Last year’s bill was led by Tyler, the Creator, Gracie Abrams, Korn, Luke Combs, A$AP Rocky and more, setting a high bar for this year to match.

Something for Every Playlist

The four-day list of performances is stacked with acts sure to please fans of rap, rock, R&B and pop. Rap fans can catch Lil Uzi Vert, Little Simz, and Clipse. Rock lovers have Turnstile, The Neighbourhood, and 5 Seconds of Summer to look forward to.

On the smoother side, R&B artists like Destin Conrad, Khamari and Justine Skye will take the stage, while pop acts such as Beabadoobee, Zara Larsson and Jade keep the energy high.

Fresh Music, Fresh Era

While Charli XCX released her meteoric sixth album Brat in 2024, Lorde and Jennie dropped their latest respective albums Virgin and Ruby last year. That means fans can expect plenty of new songs mixed in with the hits everyone already knows.

How to Get In

The presale for this year’s Lollapalooza begins Thursday, March 19, at 10 a.m. CT, with the lowest price four-day tickets being available for one hour.

If you have been waiting for a lineup that mixes pop royalty with fan favorite genres, this might be the year to grab a ticket early.

Lollapalooza
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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