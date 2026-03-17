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Zendaya Laughs Off Wedding Rumors With a Movie Twist

It turns out the internet might need a reality check, and Zendaya is happy to deliver it with a smile. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress…

Kayla Morgan
Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

It turns out the internet might need a reality check, and Zendaya is happy to deliver it with a smile.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress had some fun clearing up rumors that she secretly married her fiancé, Tom Holland. Spoiler alert: she didn’t.

Laughing at the Internet

The buzz started earlier this month when Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, hinted at the couple already being married while speaking at the 2026 Actor Awards. That was all it took for the internet to run wild.

Host Jimmy Kimmel brought it up directly, saying, “I'm sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom.”

“Really? I haven’t seen any of that!” she jokingly responded.

Kimmel explained that some fans even created “AI wedding photos” of the couple that looked surprisingly real. Zendaya admitted, “many people have been fooled by them.”

She added, “I was out and about in real life and people are like, ‘Oh my god, your wedding photos are really gorgeous.’ And I was like, ‘Babe they’re AI.’ They're not real,’ ”

When Kimmel asked, “Was anyone in your life fooled by them? And mad that they weren't invited?” Zendaya didn’t hesitate: “Yes, many people.”

The “Wedding” Clip Reveal

To clear things up, Zendaya said she brought footage to share, calling it her "first time sharing it."

The clip looked like a wedding scene, but it was actually from her upcoming film The Drama. In the scene, she appears as a bride alongside Robert Pattinson, who plays the groom. The twist? Someone had hilariously pasted Holland’s face onto Pattinson’s body.

Kimmel pointed out, “Somewhat closely resembles a scene in the film.”

“Yeah … but it was a beautiful day,” joked Zendaya.

“It would seem as if somebody just crudely pasted Tom's head over Robert’s head,” Kimmel commented.

“No … that was real footage,” responded Zendaya, convincingly.

“So just to be clear, that was not AI?” Kimmel asked.

“No, that was real. I was there,” Zendaya insisted.

Red Carpet Spark Sparks More Talk

The rumors picked up even more steam after Zendaya appeared at the 2026 Academy Awards wearing her engagement ring along with what looked like a gold wedding band.

She attended the event with Pattinson, and the two presented the Best Director award to Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another.

For now, though, it looks like the only wedding fans will be seeing is on the big screen. The Drama is set to hit theaters nationwide on April 3.

Jimmy KimmelTom HollandZendaya
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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