Vans Launches Global Campaign Marking 60 Years of Authentic Sneaker

Vans kicked off its "Off the Wall" spring 2026 campaign. The push honors six decades since the Vans Authentic sneaker first hit shelves. SZA leads the effort as the brand's first-ever artistic director, joined by Hayley Williams, Travis Barker, Franz Lyons, Lizzie Armanto, and Tristan "T-Funk" Funkhouser in the campaign.

Rosie Marks photographed the project. It displays multiple versions of the Authentic throughout a lookbook built on personal expression. New Authentic colorways from the Off the Wall pack went on sale March 12 at Vans stores and Vans.com. More styles will drop on April 2.

The GRAMMY-winning musician became the brand's first-ever artistic director in 2025, beginning a partnership that is set to last several years. Her fall 2025 campaign debuted at Paris Fashion Week, featuring custom gemstone-embellished Authentic sneakers that jeweler Rachel Goatley designed.

"I've been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years. They've always had an ethos I connect with," SZA said.

The Authentic started life in 1966 as Style 44. Designed as a deck shoe, it grew out of California surf circles. Skateboarders grabbed onto it because of the flat sole and straightforward build. During the next 60 years, the shoe became a go-to in skate and street scenes, worn by artists, musicians, and makers around the world.