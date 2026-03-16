ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Vans Launches Global Campaign Marking 60 Years of Authentic Sneaker

Vans kicked off its “Off the Wall” spring 2026 campaign. The push honors six decades since the Vans Authentic sneaker first hit shelves. SZA leads the effort as the brand’s first-ever artistic…

Briana Kelley
SZA performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Gregory Shamus via Getty Images

Vans kicked off its "Off the Wall" spring 2026 campaign. The push honors six decades since the Vans Authentic sneaker first hit shelves. SZA leads the effort as the brand's first-ever artistic director, joined by Hayley Williams, Travis Barker, Franz Lyons, Lizzie Armanto, and Tristan "T-Funk" Funkhouser in the campaign.

Rosie Marks photographed the project. It displays multiple versions of the Authentic throughout a lookbook built on personal expression. New Authentic colorways from the Off the Wall pack went on sale March 12 at Vans stores and Vans.com. More styles will drop on April 2.

The GRAMMY-winning musician became the brand's first-ever artistic director in 2025, beginning a partnership that is set to last several years. Her fall 2025 campaign debuted at Paris Fashion Week, featuring custom gemstone-embellished Authentic sneakers that jeweler Rachel Goatley designed.

"I've been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years. They've always had an ethos I connect with," SZA said.

The Authentic started life in 1966 as Style 44. Designed as a deck shoe, it grew out of California surf circles. Skateboarders grabbed onto it because of the flat sole and straightforward build. During the next 60 years, the shoe became a go-to in skate and street scenes, worn by artists, musicians, and makers around the world.

The brand designed the project on one central concept: the Authentic serves as a blank slate for personal statements instead of a technical tool. Campaign stars are makers and inventors who create without asking for approval, Vans pointed out.

SZAVans
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 17Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Zara Larsson performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicZara Larsson Scores First US Top-10 Hit After 18-Year CareerBriana Kelley
Harry Styles wearing a shiny red jacket while performing on stage during the BRIT Awards
MusicHarry Styles’ Style: A Fashion Tour Through His SinglesKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect