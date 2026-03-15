This Day in Top 40 History: March 15

March 15 has witnessed many memorable events in popular music. On this day, Kendrick Lamar released what is arguably his most critically acclaimed album. Many leading lights also struck important career milestones on this date. Here's an overview of some of the remarkable moments associated with this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On this day, the music industry welcomed numerous landmark records.

1974: Aerosmith dropped their second album, Get Your Wings, which would be their first to be produced by their longtime collaborator, Jack Douglas. The album peaked at No. 74 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA.

Aerosmith dropped their second album, Get Your Wings, which would be their first to be produced by their longtime collaborator, Jack Douglas. The album peaked at No. 74 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA. 1976: KISS released their fourth album, Destroyer, their third consecutive top 40 album in the US. It reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 22 on the UK Albums Chart

KISS released their fourth album, Destroyer, their third consecutive top 40 album in the US. It reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 22 on the UK Albums Chart 1994: Mötley Crüe released their eponymously titled sixth album, which was their first release since signing with Elektra Records. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the RIAA in May 1994.

Mötley Crüe released their eponymously titled sixth album, which was their first release since signing with Elektra Records. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the RIAA in May 1994. 2015: Kendrick Lamar dropped his seminal third album, To Pimp a Butterfly. Widely considered one of the greatest albums of all time, it earned Lamar a staggering eleven nominations at the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards, ultimately winning in five categories. They included Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Alright”, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “These Walls” (featuring Bilal, Anna Wise, and Thundercat), and Best Music Video for the remix of Taylor Swift's “Bad Blood.”

Kendrick Lamar dropped his seminal third album, To Pimp a Butterfly. Widely considered one of the greatest albums of all time, it earned Lamar a staggering eleven nominations at the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards, ultimately winning in five categories. They included Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Alright”, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “These Walls” (featuring Bilal, Anna Wise, and Thundercat), and Best Music Video for the remix of Taylor Swift's “Bad Blood.” 2024: Kacey Musgraves released her sixth album, Deeper Well. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning 97,000 album-equivalents in its first week. It was also nominated for four awards, including Best Country Album, at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, but it ultimately won only Best Country Song for “The Architect.”

Cultural Milestones

March 15 has seen many luminaries receive honors for their contributions to popular music.

1982: Bob Dylan was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the 13th annual Award and Induction Dinner, which was held at the Hilton Hotel in New York City. He was inducted alongside Paul Simon, Meredith Willson, Al Stillman, Jerry Ross, and Gordon Jenkins.

Bob Dylan was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the 13th annual Award and Induction Dinner, which was held at the Hilton Hotel in New York City. He was inducted alongside Paul Simon, Meredith Willson, Al Stillman, Jerry Ross, and Gordon Jenkins. 1999: The 14th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held at the Waldorff-Astoria Hotel in New York. Inductees for the Class of 1999 included Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Curtis Mayfield, and Dusty Springfield.

The 14th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held at the Waldorff-Astoria Hotel in New York. Inductees for the Class of 1999 included Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Curtis Mayfield, and Dusty Springfield. 2010: Swedish pop powerhouse ABBA was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 25th annual induction ceremony. Other key inductees included Jimmy Cliff, Genesis, the Stooges, Cynthia Weil, and Barry Mann.

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 15 also saw the passing of several notable figures.

2011: Nate Dogg died at the age of 41 from stroke-related complications. He is remembered for his memorable hooks on singles like “Regulate” by Warren G and “21 Questions” by 50 Cent.

Nate Dogg died at the age of 41 from stroke-related complications. He is remembered for his memorable hooks on singles like “Regulate” by Warren G and “21 Questions” by 50 Cent. 2015: Mike Porcaro died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 59. He was the bassist for the rock band Toto.