Lil Nas X Asks for Diversion Program in Police Battery Case

Legal issues are still unfolding for Lil Nas X. The artist appeared in a California courtroom this week as his legal team works to move his case into a diversion program that could potentially resolve the matter without a traditional trial.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, briefly spoke to reporters after the hearing and shared a message with fans who have continued to support him.

Court Appearance and Request for Delay

Lil Nas X is seeking a diversion for his felony police battery case, for which he was arrested in August.

The singer appeared in court in Van Nuys on Thursday, March 12 and his lawyer Christy O’Connor reportedly asked a judge for a short delay so that she could file a motion to transfer his case into an unspecified diversion program, according to Rolling Stone.

The judge ordered the case back on April 6, according to the outlet.

Afterward, Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill) made a statement to reporters outside the courthouse.

"All I wanted to say is to my fans, I really love and I miss you, and I appreciate your support so much, and I can’t wait to be back hugging you guys," Lil Nas X, 26, said to reporters, according to RS reporter Nancy Dillon's video shared on X.

He concluded, "You guys, have a good day."

See video above.

Details of the Arrest

Lil Nas X was arrested on Aug. 21 after police responded to reports of him allegedly walking around naked along Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles, per a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, as reported by the Associated Press.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, when police arrived at the scene, the star allegedly used "force and violence [to] inflict and injury" upon three different police officers.

The singer-songwriter appeared before a judge days later and waived his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

The singer's bail was set at $75,000 and required the rapper to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week. He was released from jail the same day.

Message to Fans After Release

The next day, he broke his silence on the incident and shared a video message on his Instagram Stories assuring fans he would "be alright."

"Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S---’s gonna be all right," he said in the video. "S---’s gonna be all right. S---. That was f---ing terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right."

At the time, O'Connor denied claims that drugs were involved in the incident.

"Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person’s life," she said in court, per the Associated Press. "Nothing like this has ever happened to him."

Looking Toward the Next Hearing

In November 2025, Lil Nas X appeared in court following his release from an inpatient treatment program.

"As you can see, Montero is doing amazing, doing great and we’re super happy for him,” Lil Nas X's attorney Drew Findling said to reporters after the hearing, according to Rolling Stone. "We’re looking forward to a positive resolution in this case, which we’re very confident of."