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KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Officially in the Works

If you thought KPop Demon Hunters had already taken over your playlists and TikTok feeds, get ready for even more chaos, music, and demon-fighting action. Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna attend the KPop Demon Hunters NY Music Focused Tastemaker on December 08, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Netflix

If you thought KPop Demon Hunters had already taken over your playlists and TikTok feeds, get ready for even more chaos, music, and demon-fighting action. Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have officially greenlit a sequel, and the dream team of Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans is back in the director’s chair.

Back to the HUNTR/X Universe

KPop Demon Hunters tells the story of the pop girl group HUNTR/X, who combine epic songs with supernatural skills to protect the world from demons. Since its June 2025 release, the film became Netflix’s most-watched movie ever, delivering multiple radio hits and cementing itself in pop culture.

Creators Excited for More

Per Netflix’s Tudum, the sequel kicks off a multiyear writing and directing partnership with Kang and Appelhans.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” said Kang. “There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

“These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home,” added Appelhans. “We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together.”

Star-Studded Voices

The original film featured speaking voices from Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun. The singing voices of HUNTR/X are Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. No updates have been announced yet on the sequel’s cast.

“There's so many ways we can take it, but honestly, we haven't had any time to really think about anything,” Kang told PEOPLE at the Jan. 6 New York Film Critics Circle Awards when asked about a follow-up. “Our creative brains are sitting on a couch,” she joked.

Oscars Buzz

The sequel announcement comes just before KPop Demon Hunters hits the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, where it’s nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden,” by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon, and Teddy Park. The song will be performed with a fusion of traditional Korean instruments and dance, according to Oscars executive producer Raj Kapoor and showrunner Katy Mullana.

KPop Demon Hunters is currently streaming on Netflix, and while a release date for the sequel hasn’t been revealed, fans can already start imagining what new songs, battles, and surprises are in store.

HUNTR/Xkpop demon hunters
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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