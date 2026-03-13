KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Officially in the Works

If you thought KPop Demon Hunters had already taken over your playlists and TikTok feeds, get ready for even more chaos, music, and demon-fighting action. Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have officially greenlit a sequel, and the dream team of Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans is back in the director’s chair.

Back to the HUNTR/X Universe

KPop Demon Hunters tells the story of the pop girl group HUNTR/X, who combine epic songs with supernatural skills to protect the world from demons. Since its June 2025 release, the film became Netflix’s most-watched movie ever, delivering multiple radio hits and cementing itself in pop culture.

Creators Excited for More

Per Netflix’s Tudum, the sequel kicks off a multiyear writing and directing partnership with Kang and Appelhans.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” said Kang. “There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

“These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home,” added Appelhans. “We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together.”

Star-Studded Voices

The original film featured speaking voices from Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun. The singing voices of HUNTR/X are Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. No updates have been announced yet on the sequel’s cast.

“There's so many ways we can take it, but honestly, we haven't had any time to really think about anything,” Kang told PEOPLE at the Jan. 6 New York Film Critics Circle Awards when asked about a follow-up. “Our creative brains are sitting on a couch,” she joked.

Oscars Buzz

The sequel announcement comes just before KPop Demon Hunters hits the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, where it’s nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden,” by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon, and Teddy Park. The song will be performed with a fusion of traditional Korean instruments and dance, according to Oscars executive producer Raj Kapoor and showrunner Katy Mullana.