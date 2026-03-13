BLACKPINK Sets K-Pop Record With 11th Billboard Hot 100 Entry and 1.77 Million First-Week Sales

BLACKPINK just landed its 11th Billboard Hot 100 entry. "GO" debuted at No. 63 — the title track from the group's third mini album DEADLINE. No other K-pop girl group has charted this many times on the Hot 100.

"GO" climbed to No. 13 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S.. Meanwhile, the song "DEADLINE" became the act's fifth entry on the Billboard 200. Chart data came out on March 9.

Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa have now blown past every other K-pop girl group in Hot 100 appearances. Their previous entries? "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" hit No. 55. "Kiss and Make Up" with Dua Lipa reached No. 93, and "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez peaked at No. 13.

The UK Official Singles Chart saw "GO" land at No. 44 — the group's 12th entry there. DEADLINE shot up to No. 11 on the Official Albums Chart, marking their fourth appearance. Both numbers set fresh records for K-pop girl groups in the UK.

DEADLINE moved 1,774,577 copies during its first week. That crushes the previous first-week sales record held by any K-pop girl group. The album topped both weekly and monthly Hanteo Chart rankings in just two and a half days.

Circle Chart gave the release a triple crown. B-sides "Champion" and "Me and My" debuted at No. 44 and No. 65 on Billboard Global charts, while pre-release single "Jump" climbed back to No. 32 in its 34th week.

Critics praised DEADLINE. Rolling Stone wrote that "BLACPINK are back in peak form," while Billboard said, "'GO' is not only the best song on DEADLINE, but a truly representative track of BLACKPINK."