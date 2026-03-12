Noah Kahan Backs Chappell Roan After Paris Confrontation With Photographers

Noah Kahan defended Chappell Roan on Tuesday. The pop star had filmed photographers and autograph resellers who trailed her through Paris streets while she attempted to grab dinner. This happened over the weekend during Paris Fashion Week.

Kahan posted on Instagram Stories that the people swarming the pop star weren't fans. They were scalpers. "Maybe they should just idk leave her alone?" he wrote, according to Billboard. "Also, those dudes saying 'I'm a huge fan' following her around are scalpers and are as bad as the paparazzi. F--k em all."

In a follow-up video, the Vermont native explained how autograph resellers work. These people track down where you're staying. They figure out where you're flying into, where your team lands, and where your family rests their heads. "They are clearly not your fans," Kahan said in the clip. "They just sit outside places and try to guilt you into signing s--t so they can sell it."

"They're scummy, they're manipulative, they're parasitic, and, yeah, f--k 'em," he said on Instagram, according to Rolling Stone. "Don't feel bad for them."

The 28-year-old performer filmed herself on her phone camera. A group had surrounded her outside a restaurant. "I'm just trying to go to dinner, and I've asked these people several times to get away from me," she said in footage that spread across social media.

She turned the camera on individuals in the crowd. "These are all the people that are completely disregarding all of my boundaries," the GRAMMY winner said. "All of you, I'm asking you kindly to please leave me alone and stop following me and harassing me. No, I'm not gonna sign."

The artist has spoken about boundaries before. In May 2025, she appeared on a podcast discussing her treatment in public. "I've been treated better at my donut shop job than I have on a f------ carpet," she said at the time, according to People. "People on the news treat me worse than how customers did."

In 2024, she confronted a photographer at the VMAs red carpet. He told her to shut up. She yelled back at him, saying, "You shut the f--k up. Don't try it. Not me, b----."