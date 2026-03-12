More Stars Join the Presenter Lineup for the 2026 Oscars
Hollywood’s biggest night is almost here, and the guest list just got even bigger.
With the 2026 Oscars only days away, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has added even more star power to the lineup of presenters for the 98th Academy Awards, which airs Sunday, March 15.
The newest batch of presenters includes Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Rose Byrne, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Sigourney Weaver, and father-son duo Bill and Lewis Pullman.
They join a previously announced group packed with familiar names. Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph are also set to take the stage.
Last year’s Oscar winners will help hand out trophies too. Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña, who won acting awards in 2025, will return as presenters for this year’s ceremony.
Meanwhile, Conan O’Brien will be back as host for the second year in a row, guiding viewers through the night’s celebrations, surprises and speeches.
Surprise Reunions Planned
The show’s creative team shared a few hints about what audiences can expect during a press conference on Wednesday, March 11.
Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan said fans should be ready for some major reunion moments.
“There’s been rumors of what that [reunion] is, and we are very excited to announce that we have a Bridesmaids reunion that is going to be very special,” Kapoor said.
“There’s also going to be a Marvel reunion for the superhero fans, so we’re gonna have superstars and superheroes,” Mullan added. “And there is also going to be an extraterrestrial on the stage, so you can figure that one out.”
Music Takes the Stage
The ceremony will also spotlight some of the year’s biggest movie songs.
EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the singers behind KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTR/X, will perform the film’s hit song “Golden.” Miles Caton will also perform “I Lied to You” from Sinners.
The 98th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and Hulu on March 15, starting at 7 p.m. ET. This year’s most nominated film is Sinners, which earned 16 nominations, while One Battle After Another follows with 13.