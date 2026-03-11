ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Grace VanderWaal Steps Away From Tour to Focus on Mental Health

Grace VanderWaal has spent much of her life in the spotlight, but this week she reminded fans that even young stars sometimes need to slow down. The singer shared a…

Kayla Morgan
Grace VanderWaal attends the 'Hollywood Stargirl' premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 23, 2022.
Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Grace VanderWaal has spent much of her life in the spotlight, but this week she reminded fans that even young stars sometimes need to slow down.

The singer shared a personal update on Instagram, explaining that she will no longer join Natalie Jane’s upcoming tour because she needs time to focus on her mental health.

On Monday, March 9, the singer posted a candid message about her decision.

“Hi everyone, it’s been a bit,” she began. “I’m happy to be back and talk to y'all. I unfortunately will not be going on the Natalie Jane tour due to mental health. I’ve been struggling for a while and am choosing myself in this moment.”

Sending Love to Fans and Fellow Artists

Even while stepping back, VanderWaal made sure to show support for the tour and for Natalie Jane.

“I love you Natalie and know you’re going to kill it, and I’m sorry to anyone who’s disappointed,” she continued. “I love you so much and will be singing very soon. Thank you guys for understanding.”

She also added a short note in the caption of the post.

“I apologize, sending love to all of you🖤”

Fans quickly filled the comments with supportive messages, along with a few familiar names.

Television host Carson Daly wrote, “Mental Health is health. Wish more young artists would be as honest w themselves as you are being. Good on you 🙌”

Natalie Jane also responded with encouragement, writing, “Health comes first always!!! ❤️❤️”

A Difficult Year for the Singer

VanderWaal’s announcement comes after a very emotional year for the singer.

In October 2025, she revealed that her mother, Tina, had died from cancer at age 53. Tina had been diagnosed about a year and a half earlier. VanderWaal shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing that she “can’t yet find the words.”

“I love you mommy. So much. I wake up and want to call you. I don’t know how to move forward without you. I love you,” she captioned the post.

During the holidays, she reflected again on how much she misses her mother. On Christmas, VanderWaal posted photos from the 2024 holiday season, including a visit to see lights at Hudson Yards.

“Last year at Hudson yards seeing lights with you. Merry Christmas mom. I miss your voice. Everything feels lonely without you. Trying for you, I wish I could talk to you, nothing is the same,” she wrote on Instagram.

From Child Star to Young Artist

VanderWaal first captured the public’s attention in 2016 when she won America’s Got Talent at just 12 years old with her original songs and ukulele performances.

A year later, she released her debut studio album Just the Beginning. Since then, she has continued making music and growing as an artist. Her most recent album, Childstar, arrived in April 2025.

For now, VanderWaal says she is choosing to focus on herself, with the promise that she will return to singing soon.

Grace VanderWaal
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
BTS performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 11Dawn Palmer-Quaife
A split image of Charlie Puth and Taylor Swift
MusicCharlie Puth Credits Taylor Swift Lyric for New Album DirectionBriana Kelley
Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
Music8-Month-Old’s First Words ‘Bad Bunny’ Draw 8.1 Million Views After Super Bowl PerformanceBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect