Grace VanderWaal Steps Away From Tour to Focus on Mental Health

Grace VanderWaal has spent much of her life in the spotlight, but this week she reminded fans that even young stars sometimes need to slow down.

The singer shared a personal update on Instagram, explaining that she will no longer join Natalie Jane’s upcoming tour because she needs time to focus on her mental health.

On Monday, March 9, the singer posted a candid message about her decision.

“Hi everyone, it’s been a bit,” she began. “I’m happy to be back and talk to y'all. I unfortunately will not be going on the Natalie Jane tour due to mental health. I’ve been struggling for a while and am choosing myself in this moment.”

Sending Love to Fans and Fellow Artists

Even while stepping back, VanderWaal made sure to show support for the tour and for Natalie Jane.

“I love you Natalie and know you’re going to kill it, and I’m sorry to anyone who’s disappointed,” she continued. “I love you so much and will be singing very soon. Thank you guys for understanding.”

She also added a short note in the caption of the post.

“I apologize, sending love to all of you🖤”

Fans quickly filled the comments with supportive messages, along with a few familiar names.

Television host Carson Daly wrote, “Mental Health is health. Wish more young artists would be as honest w themselves as you are being. Good on you 🙌”

Natalie Jane also responded with encouragement, writing, “Health comes first always!!! ❤️❤️”

A Difficult Year for the Singer

VanderWaal’s announcement comes after a very emotional year for the singer.

In October 2025, she revealed that her mother, Tina, had died from cancer at age 53. Tina had been diagnosed about a year and a half earlier. VanderWaal shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing that she “can’t yet find the words.”

“I love you mommy. So much. I wake up and want to call you. I don’t know how to move forward without you. I love you,” she captioned the post.

During the holidays, she reflected again on how much she misses her mother. On Christmas, VanderWaal posted photos from the 2024 holiday season, including a visit to see lights at Hudson Yards.

“Last year at Hudson yards seeing lights with you. Merry Christmas mom. I miss your voice. Everything feels lonely without you. Trying for you, I wish I could talk to you, nothing is the same,” she wrote on Instagram.

From Child Star to Young Artist

VanderWaal first captured the public’s attention in 2016 when she won America’s Got Talent at just 12 years old with her original songs and ukulele performances.

A year later, she released her debut studio album Just the Beginning. Since then, she has continued making music and growing as an artist. Her most recent album, Childstar, arrived in April 2025.