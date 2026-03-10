Miley Cyrus Brings Big Imagination to Sesame Street

ContestsEvents
Miley Cyrus is stepping into the colorful neighborhood of Sesame Street as a special guest in volume two of the newly reimagined Sesame Street, which premiered on March 9 on Netflix and PBS KIDS. Her appearance comes in an episode called “Elmo’s Toy Swap,” where Elmo learns an important lesson that kids and adults can both appreciate: there’s truly no wrong way to play.

Singing with Elmo and Friends

In a short clip shared on Instagram, Miley joins Elmo and the rest of the gang for a cheerful song all about imagination. As they sing together, the group pictures themselves exploring the ocean in a submarine, showing how creativity can turn even the simplest playtime into a big adventure.

“We can be whatever we can dream/ When we imagine, anything can happen,” they sing as they imagine themselves in a submarine underwater.

The playful moment highlights the show’s message that imagination can take you anywhere, whether you are a kid playing with toys or a pop star visiting a famous street.

A Sparkly Toy Swap Surprise

Later in the scene, the story returns to Elmo’s toy swap. That is when Miley picks up an unexpected item: a glittery high heel. Instead of questioning it, she leans right into the fun.

“Let’s imagine what we can do with this!” she says while holding up the sparkly shoe.

It is a perfect example of the episode’s theme. Anything can become part of play if you let your imagination lead the way.

A Warm Welcome from Sesame Street

After the episode clip was shared online, the show’s official Instagram account celebrated Miley’s visit.

“We loved imagining with you, @mileycyrus!” the show wrote on its Instagram account. “Thanks for stopping by Sesame Street to sing and dance with us. We love you!”

Season 56 of Sesame Street is being released in three parts. The first volume arrived last November, with the second bringing fresh adventures and a few fun celebrity guests, including Miley herself.

