Woman Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home

Authorities arrested a woman after multiple shots were allegedly fired at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills, Calif., home on Sunday afternoon, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

According to police, officers responded to reports of gunfire and quickly located a suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

A woman was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots at Rihanna's Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion, one of which went through her wall.

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE that officers responded to a report of "shots fired" at the residence at around 1:15 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 8. A suspect was located and taken into custody without incident, and a weapon was recovered.

No injuries were reported, the LAPD representative said, adding, "This is an active LAPD Robbery Homicide Division investigation."

Suspect Identified as 30-Year-Old Woman

The Los Angeles Times was the first out to report that a 30-year-old woman, whose identity has not been made public, was arrested.

Police Sgt. Jonathan de Vera, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), told the Times that the suspect fired multiple rounds from inside her vehicle toward Rihanna's home.

In LAPD radio dispatch audio obtained by the outlet, first responders can be heard saying that "approximately 10 shots" had been fired at the residence from a vehicle — a white Tesla — across the street. The Tesla then fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

Rihanna Reportedly Home During the Incident

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Rihanna lives at the home with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children, RZA, Riot, and Rocki.

The source said that the singer was home at the time of the incident. It is unclear if anyone else was also in the house at the time. The source also tells PEOPLE that Rihanna is "okay."

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to review the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

