This Day in Top 40 History: March 9
On March 9, 1970, James Brown fired most of his bandmates after they complained about poor wages and replaced them with the Pacemakers, a Cincinnati band that included brothers William "Bootsy" Collins and Phelps "Catfish" Collins. This move benefited his career, as with their support, he released multiple hits, including "Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine,” which cracked the Top 20 in the U.S.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Here are several notable album releases from March 9:
- 1992: Ride released their sophomore album, Going Blank Again. The record was a commercial success, as it produced several Top 40 hits, including “Leave Them All Behind,” which reached No. 10 in the U.K.
- 2018: Lil Yachty dropped Lil Boat 2, featuring guest appearances from Offset, Quavo, and 2 Chainz. The album reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spawned hits such as “NBAYOUNGBOAT” and “66,” which cracked the Top 40 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
Cultural Milestones
March 9 has seen some artists celebrate their birthdays and others exchange vows with loved ones.
- 1987: Bow Wow was born in Columbus, Ohio. He started penning hits and performing at local shows when he was barely 10, setting the wheels in motion to build his successful music career. As of this writing, Bow Wow has placed four Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, such as Wanted and Bow Wow: Unleashed.
- 1993: SUGA, also known as Agust D, was born in Min Yoon-gi in South Korea. He is best known as a member of BTS, the first K-pop act to place a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100, “Dynamite.” As of this writing, they have scored five more chart-toppers, including “Life Goes On” and “Butter.”
- 2012: 76-year-old Jerry Lee Lewis and Judith Brown, his caregiver, tied the knot in Natchez, Mississippi. This was the “To Make Love Sweeter For You” hitmaker's seventh marriage. According to sources, he had kept the wedding plans under wraps, and even his daughter, Phoebe, who lived with him at the time, was in the dark.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry has lost a few artists on March 9, including:
- 1997: The Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls, was murdered in Los Angeles, California. This was about six months after his rap rival Tupac Shakur was killed. The “Hypnotize” singer's murder remains unsolved, but some fans argue that it was retaliation for Shakur's death.
- 2005: Chris LeDoux passed away at 56, due to complications of cancer. His career had seen him release over 20 albums, some of which had charted on the Billboard 200. That aside, he had collaborated with several big names, including Jon Bon Jovi and Garth Brooks. LeDoux's duet with the latter, "Whatcha Gonna Do With A Cowboy,” hit No. 7 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.
These pivotal Top 40 history moments have impacted the music industry in various ways. Biggie Smalls' murder barely a year after Tupac's caused a ripple effect across the industry, prompting rappers to tighten security, especially during public appearances.