This Day in Top 40 History: March 9

On March 9, 1970, James Brown fired most of his bandmates after they complained about poor wages and replaced them with the Pacemakers, a Cincinnati band that included brothers William "Bootsy" Collins and Phelps "Catfish" Collins. This move benefited his career, as with their support, he released multiple hits, including "Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine,” which cracked the Top 20 in the U.S.