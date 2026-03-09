ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Charli xcx Teases Ditching Music to Chase Her Acting Dreams

Charli xcx has spent years making loud, fun pop music that sticks in your head for days. But lately, she has been hinting that her future might look a little…

Kayla Morgan
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Charli xcx has spent years making loud, fun pop music that sticks in your head for days. But lately, she has been hinting that her future might look a little different. Instead of just dominating playlists, the singer says she might want to spend more time on movie sets.

During a recent appearance on Quenlin Blackwell's Feeding Starving Celebrities series on Sunday, Feb. 22, Charli talked openly about what could come next in her career. And she did not hold back.

"Do you want to act more?" Blackwell asked.

Charli did not hesitate.

"Yes, are you kidding? I want to quit music, babe, and act."

The moment felt playful, but it also showed that Charli is seriously interested in doing more on-screen.

After a Huge Year in Music

Blackwell pointed out that Charli already had a massive year in music with her 2024 album Brat. The project was a big moment in her career and even won a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Charli has also been working in music for more than a decade, writing hits for herself and other artists. After doing so much, she sounded curious about what else she could explore.

"What else is there to do?" Charli added.

For her, acting could be the next challenge.

A Very Charli Horror Movie Idea

While chatting about dream projects, Charli shared a pretty wild idea that already lives on TikTok.

"You know what I really want to do? I made a TikTok about this. An ultimate it-girl Final Destination," the "365" singer shared.

Back in May 2025, Charli posted a video where she imagined a stylish horror movie packed with internet-famous personalities. She named Rachel Sennott, Alex Consani, Gabbriette, Romy Mars, Blackwell, and herself as possible cast members.

"I namechecked you in it," she told Blackwell on the series. "We're all just running around being so hot, but being killed in the craziest ways."

It sounds chaotic, fashionable, and very on brand for Charli.

Loading TikTok...

Already Getting Comfortable on Screen

Even though Charli is known for music, she has already dipped her toes into acting.

She recently played herself in The Moment, a mockumentary about the chaotic time around the release of Brat. The film was directed by Aidan Zamiri and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22.

The cast included Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Demetriou, Kate Berlant, Alexander Skarsgård, plus a special cameo from Kylie Jenner.

While speaking at the Utah festival, Charli joked about the version of herself shown in the film.

“I would like to think I'm not as much of a nightmare as Charli in the film, but my real managers are in the audience and they probably know the true answer to that," Charli shared at the Utah festival.

More Movie Projects on the Way

Charli is not slowing down when it comes to film work either.

She is set to appear alongside Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman in Gregg Araki's upcoming movie I Want Your Sex. She will also show up in a horror film titled Faces of Death.

Even when she is not acting, Charli is still finding ways to be part of the movie world. She recently helmed the soundtrack for the 2026 film Wuthering Heights, which stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The soundtrack includes the hit song "Chains of Love."

On top of that, she is also creating music for Mother Mary, a film where Anne Hathaway plays a pop star.

So while Charli xcx joking about quitting music may surprise fans, one thing is clear. Whether it is on stage, behind the scenes, or on the big screen, she is not running out of creative ideas anytime soon.

Charli XCX
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Rihanna with long blond hair wearing a yellow dress
MusicWoman Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills HomeKayla Morgan
Suga of BTS in New York City
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 9Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Benny Blanco accepts the Favorite Viral Song award for "Bluest Flame" onstage during the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 8Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect