Charli xcx Teases Ditching Music to Chase Her Acting Dreams

Charli xcx has spent years making loud, fun pop music that sticks in your head for days. But lately, she has been hinting that her future might look a little different. Instead of just dominating playlists, the singer says she might want to spend more time on movie sets.

During a recent appearance on Quenlin Blackwell's Feeding Starving Celebrities series on Sunday, Feb. 22, Charli talked openly about what could come next in her career. And she did not hold back.

"Do you want to act more?" Blackwell asked.

Charli did not hesitate.

"Yes, are you kidding? I want to quit music, babe, and act."

The moment felt playful, but it also showed that Charli is seriously interested in doing more on-screen.

After a Huge Year in Music

Blackwell pointed out that Charli already had a massive year in music with her 2024 album Brat. The project was a big moment in her career and even won a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Charli has also been working in music for more than a decade, writing hits for herself and other artists. After doing so much, she sounded curious about what else she could explore.

"What else is there to do?" Charli added.

For her, acting could be the next challenge.

A Very Charli Horror Movie Idea

While chatting about dream projects, Charli shared a pretty wild idea that already lives on TikTok.

"You know what I really want to do? I made a TikTok about this. An ultimate it-girl Final Destination," the "365" singer shared.

Back in May 2025, Charli posted a video where she imagined a stylish horror movie packed with internet-famous personalities. She named Rachel Sennott, Alex Consani, Gabbriette, Romy Mars, Blackwell, and herself as possible cast members.

"I namechecked you in it," she told Blackwell on the series. "We're all just running around being so hot, but being killed in the craziest ways."

It sounds chaotic, fashionable, and very on brand for Charli.

Already Getting Comfortable on Screen

Even though Charli is known for music, she has already dipped her toes into acting.

She recently played herself in The Moment, a mockumentary about the chaotic time around the release of Brat. The film was directed by Aidan Zamiri and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22.

The cast included Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Demetriou, Kate Berlant, Alexander Skarsgård, plus a special cameo from Kylie Jenner.

While speaking at the Utah festival, Charli joked about the version of herself shown in the film.

“I would like to think I'm not as much of a nightmare as Charli in the film, but my real managers are in the audience and they probably know the true answer to that," Charli shared at the Utah festival.

More Movie Projects on the Way

Charli is not slowing down when it comes to film work either.

She is set to appear alongside Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman in Gregg Araki's upcoming movie I Want Your Sex. She will also show up in a horror film titled Faces of Death.

Even when she is not acting, Charli is still finding ways to be part of the movie world. She recently helmed the soundtrack for the 2026 film Wuthering Heights, which stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The soundtrack includes the hit song "Chains of Love."

On top of that, she is also creating music for Mother Mary, a film where Anne Hathaway plays a pop star.