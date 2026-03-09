ContestsEvents
Anne Hathaway Releases ‘Burial’ Track Co-Written With Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff for A24 Film

Briana Kelley
Anne Hathaway put out a single called "Burial" last Thursday. The track connects to her A24 film Mother Mary. She wrote it with Charli XCX, George Daniel, and Jack Antonoff.

The synth-pop number has Hathaway's voice and repeats "this is your burial" throughout. A24 posted a 30-second clip on YouTube called "Greatest Hits." It shows Hathaway on stage, performing as a pop star.

Mother Mary stars Hathaway as a fictional pop star who meets up again with her old best friend, Sam Anselm, played by Michaela Coel. Sam once designed costumes for the star, but they drifted apart. They come back together right before a big comeback show.

David Lowery took the director's chair for this project. A24 calls it a "psychosexual pop opera." Hunter Schafer acts in it, along with Kaia Gerber, Alba Baptista, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Sian Clifford, and FKA twigs.

"I had to submit to being a beginner. The humility of that — showing up every day knowing you're going to suck. And it has to be okay. You're not 'bad.' You're just a beginner," Hathaway told Vogue. "Getting to that mindset — I had to shed some things that were hard to shed. It was welcome. But it was hard, the way transformational experiences can be hard."

Hathaway won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress back in 2012. She played Fantine in Les Misérables and sang "I Dreamed a Dream" in that production. She has also performed music in Ella Enchanted and The Princess Diaries 2.

Charli XCX, Antonoff, and FKA twigs created more music for the film than just "Burial." The Mother Mary: Greatest Hits album has seven songs. Hathaway sings every song. You'll hear "Holy Spirit," "My Mouth Is Lonely For You," "Dark Cradle," "Blue Flame," and "Cut Ties."

Charli XCX has worked on multiple film soundtracks lately. She composed music for a Margot Robbie remake of Wuthering Heights and appeared in her mockumentary The Moment.

Mother Mary hits select theaters on April 17, then goes wide on April 24. A24 Music drops the soundtrack on April 17.

