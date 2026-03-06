SXSW 2026 Adds Alanis Morissette, Jack Johnson, Jane Fonda to 40th Anniversary Lineup

South by Southwest revealed its last batch of acts and presenters this past Tuesday. The 40th-year event is scheduled to run March 12-18 in Austin, Texas, with over 1,000 musicians performing across seven nights.

On March 14, Alanis Morissette will share the bill with country singer Ella Langley and a DJ set from St. Vincent. Jack Johnson performs on March 13 with Hermanos Gutiérrez, right before his documentary SURFILMUSIC screens for the public.

Ty Dolla $ign joined the hip-hop roster. So did Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher. Vic Mensa will play with rising artists he chose from livestream auditions, after his conference talk about how music influences storytelling in movies.

Electronic producer ZHU was added, along with Chicago DJ and producer Hiroko Yamamura. Singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress will attend, as will Black Midi co-founder Geordie Greep, Atlanta pop-punk outfit The Paradox, and Latin pop performer EMJAY. Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien is scheduled to attend a music conference.

"The level of talent coming to SXSW this year, both industry heavyweights and the next-generation ready to take their place, is as strong as ever," said Brian Hobbs, VP of music at SXSW, according to Billboard.

Conference sessions include a keynote titled Say It Louder: Artists, Activism & the First Amendment. Committee for the First Amendment founder Jane Fonda will appear with comedian W. Kamau Bell and ACLU National Director of Artist & Entertainment Engagement Jessica Weitz.

California Governor Gavin Newsom will speak. Tennis champion Serena Williams is on the lineup, too. Actors Demi Moore and Bob Odenkirk joined the list, along with reality TV host Andy Cohen and actor Riz Ahmed. Keke Palmer will host a live taping of her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer with the cast of I Love Boosters.

"SXSW has always been the ultimate convergence of culture and innovation, but this announcement takes it to a new level," said Greg Rosenbaum, senior VP of programming, according to Variety. "With our new format this year, the collaboration and crossover between our conferences and festivals has never been stronger."