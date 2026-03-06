Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Curls in Playful Purse Video

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Grande just gave fans something they do not see very often. Her natural curls.

In a playful Instagram video posted March 4, the singer and actress shared a casual moment while promoting her cosmetics brand, r.e.m. beauty. The clip shows Grande wearing a face mask and digging through her purse to show off just how many lip products she carries around.

But fans quickly noticed something else. Her shoulder-length curly brunette hair was on full display, a look she rarely shows.

“Guys I'm going through my purse, and I think it's actually crucial that you see — I want you to know how many things in my bag are lip products,” said Grande. “Getting ready for work, but that felt important to share.”

Back to Brunette

Grande’s curls come not long after another hair change. In October 2025, the singer returned to her natural brunette color after spending three years blonde for her role as Glinda in the two Wicked films.

In the Instagram video, Grande also wears a “Focker-in-Law” sweater. The outfit hints at her upcoming role in the fourth movie in the Fockers comedy series.

The film will feature a star-packed cast including Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner and Skyler Gisondo. The comedy is set to hit theaters on Nov. 25.

A History of Big Hair Changes

Grande has never been afraid to switch up her hairstyle.

Fans first saw a dramatic transformation when she starred in the Nickelodeon show Victorious. For her role as Cat Valentine, Grande dyed her hair bright red for years. Later, when she launched her pop career, she became famous for her signature high ponytail.

There was actually a reason she stuck with that style for so long.

"I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat," Grande said in a 2014 Facebook post explaining why she sticks with the same ponytail look. "As one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair."

"I tried wigs, they looked RIDICULOUS. Tried a weave because I am working on a new project and want to try some different looks and literally wanted to rip my scalp off. So as annoying as it is for y'all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it's all that works for now (AND I'm comfortable for the first time in years)" the post continued.

Fans Love the Look

It did not take long for fans to flood the comments after seeing Grande’s natural curls.

One person said, “HER HAIR OH MY GOODNESS.”

Another person said, " the hair!!!! OMG, she is always perfect! Love you, Ari🤍✨.”

Someone else said, “MY GOODNESS ME , the natural hair i can’t , so so beautiful 😓.”

Ariana Grande
Kayla MorganWriter
