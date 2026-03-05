Taylor Swift Once Made Selena Gomez a Handmade Gift for Her 30th Birthday

The bond between Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift apparently comes with handmade art stitched with love.

During an appearance on the second episode of her husband Benny Blanco’s Friends Keep Secrets, Gomez shared the story behind one of the most meaningful gifts she has ever received. The episode also featured rapper and comedian Lil Dicky and his wife Kristen Batalucco.

While the group chatted about marriage and life behind the scenes, the conversation drifted to Swift. That is when Gomez revealed a deeply personal surprise her longtime friend made for her 30th birthday.

A Painting That Stopped Benny Blanco in His Tracks

Blanco said he first saw the artwork when Gomez was digging through old belongings. As someone who loves art, he assumed the piece came from a professional painter.

Then Gomez told him who actually made it.

“I was fully blown away yesterday — she pulls out this piece of art, and I'm like, 'Ah, this is perfect for the living room,' and I said, 'Who made this painting?'” Blanco explained. "It’s like one of the best paintings I’ve ever seen.”

The story behind it made the piece even more special.

Swift had handwritten lyrics from a song she wrote about Gomez. She also included a unique detail that reflected both of them personally.

A Gift Written in the Stars

According to Gomez, Swift painted the scene on cloth and carefully added meaningful touches.

“She did it on an actual cloth, and she painted a beautiful lake," she described. "It was at night, and the moon was there and in the stars…she painted our exact star signs. So for hers [Sagittarius] and mine [Cancer], and she said, ‘Here’s to the next 30 years,’ handsewn, ‘From Taylor to Selena,’ and it was all sewn by hand, so she had it painted or she painted it.”

For Gomez, the effort behind the gift meant everything.

“It’s just, instead of writing, ‘Here’s to the next 30 years,’ or printing it, she sewed every letter,” she says. “It was the sweetest gift.”

A Friendship That Goes Way Back

Swift and Gomez first became friends in 2008 when both were dating members of the Jonas Brothers. At the time, Swift was seeing Joe Jonas while Gomez was linked to Nick Jonas.

Even after those relationships ended, their friendship stuck.

Over the years the two stars have cheered each other on at award shows, appeared together on stage, and supported major life moments. That includes Gomez’s relationship with Blanco, whom she eventually married.