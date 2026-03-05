Register To Win: Disney’s Encanto In Concert
Register to win a pair of tickets to see Disney’s Encanto In Concert at Belk Theater on Friday, March 20th at 7:30PM! Experience the magic of the beloved Disney film like never before as the music of Encanto comes to life with a live orchestra while the movie plays on the big screen. Sing along to all your favorites and celebrate the Madrigal family in this unforgettable night of music and Disney magic.
For the Kiss 95.1 “Encanto In Concert” Online Contest, Enter between 12:00 AM on March 9, 2026 and 11:59 PM on March 19, 2026 by visiting the station website and completing the online entry form. One (1) winner will be randomly selected and upon verification will receive two (2) tickets to see Encanto In Concert at Belk Theatre in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Prize provided by Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. The approximate retail value of the prize is $156. Otherwise, station general contest rules apply and are available on the station website.