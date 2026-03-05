Harry Styles Describes Marathon Running as Self-Conversation in Runner’s World Interview

Harry Styles called marathon running "a conversation with myself" when he sat down with author Haruki Murakami for Runner's World's Spring issue. The 32-year-old singer finds the sport gives him space to work through his thoughts, away from the chaos that fills his work life.

"In some of those new experiences, there's just so much stimulation, right? So many people, and it's just so loud. So then running also became my processing place for all of that. Really being by myself," said Styles, according to Runner's World.

Training for marathons builds self-trust and discipline, the performer explained. "The thing that I've found, in the rest of my life but particularly in running, is the idea of trusting myself to do exactly what I say I'm going to do. To say to myself, I know that you can do something difficult, and that you can get up and train when you don't want to train, and that you're able to push through hard things," he told Murakami, author of the 2007 memoir What I Talk About When I Talk About Running, which inspired Harry to first try marathons.

"Having that kind of self-integrity — no one can run a marathon for you. Whereas there are a lot of people who help me make music, put the music out, put on a show, and make me look good at it! But running is a conversation with myself."

Styles finished the Berlin Marathon in September with a time of 2:59:13. His pace averaged 6:50 per mile. He had crossed the finish line at the Tokyo Marathon in 3:24:07.

Before long runs, he eats "the biggest croissant I can find" as part of his pre-race routine. He drank electrolytes instead of water before Berlin because "I was really scared of peeing myself during the Marathon."

Running lets him see cities at ground level in ways driving can't, the musician said. "There were so many areas of London that I had missed," he said. His time with One Direction meant spending hours inside hotels and venues.

He isn't worried about fans spotting him during runs. The constant movement helps. "I think with people who see me, it's a bit more 'Was that…?' rather than, 'Oh look it's him!' And by that time, you're already gone."