Britney Spears Arrested for Alleged DUI in California, Released Hours Later
Britney Spears was arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to several reports. The situation unfolded in Ventura County and ended with Spears being taken into custody before being released a few hours later.
Arrest Late Wednesday Night
Variety reports that at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the 44-year-old was handcuffed by the California Highway Patrol.
TMZ, who first reported the story, said the former pop star was arrested in Ventura County, California, but has since been released.
KTLA reports Spears was officially booked at 3:02 a.m. and released hours later at 6:07 a.m. on March 5.
An arrest record shows she is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, according to Variety.
What Happens Next
Officials have not shared many details about what led to the traffic stop or arrest. After being booked, Spears was released while awaiting her court date.
Her next step will be appearing in court on May 4, where the case will move forward. Representatives for Spears have not publicly commented on the reports so far.