Benson Boone Becomes Investor, Brand Ambassador for Cactus Water Company

Benson Boone signed on with Caliwater as an investor and brand ambassador on March 3, according to a press release shared by Caliwater. He'll contribute to product creation, artistic ventures, and where the brand heads next. Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena started this hydration drink operation back in 2022.

"It's my go-to drink," said Benson Boone. "Caliwater tastes amazing and keeps me hydrated. We go through so many boxes of it on tour. Partnering with Caliwater felt natural — I was already a fan."

His shows feature backflips. Pop meets rock in what he creates. With that type of energy at his performances, it's no wonder Boone was drawn to a natural fuel source and something he can take pride in.

"Benson has become a very close friend & I am beyond excited to now call him a business partner, too," said Oliver Trevena. "He connects deeply with people through his authenticity, and he's incredibly intentional about how he takes care of himself. That is what makes him such a powerful addition to the Caliwater family."

Vanessa Hudgens said the artist matches what they want. "Long days, late nights, movement, recovery — Benson gets that. He's hands-on, passionate, and genuinely excited to build with us."

Prickly pear cactus water serves as the foundation. Five electrolytes exist within each can, pulled straight from the plant itself. Betalains—antioxidants that fight cell damage—come packed inside, along with vitamins C and E.

You'll find 25 to 35 calories per serving. Nothing fake sweetens it or gets added in.

Demi Lovato, Glen Powell, Gerard Butler, Nikki Reed, and Cody Bellinger have all teamed up with the Caliwater family. They drink it daily, according to company statements.

Five flavors exist: Wild Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Pineapple, Ginger + Lime, and Peach Mango. The variety of pouches of different types is perfect for kids.