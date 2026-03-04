Demi Lovato Gets Real About Growing Up Disney

Spotlights can look magical from the outside. Bright lights, cheering fans, hit TV shows. But for kids growing up in that glow, things are not always as shiny as they seem.

Demi Lovato is once again speaking honestly about what it was like to become famous at a young age. On the March 3 episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Lovato sat down with fellow former child star Keke Palmer to talk about life behind the Disney Channel curtain.

Growing Up Under the Disney Spotlight

Lovato joined Disney Channel in 2007 with the short series As the Bell Rings. Around the same time, Miley Cyrus was leading Hannah Montana and Selena Gomez was starring in Wizards of Waverly Place. Three young stars. One network. Endless comparisons.

Palmer asked Lovato about navigating a situation where the network was “always pitting” the stars against each other, trying to crown “the number one girl.”

Before answering, Lovato explained that she and Gomez already had history. “We actually were on Barney together, and so I felt this safety when I came into the Disney Channel having a built-in friendship there already.”

That early bond meant a lot. Lovato said she was so “grateful” at the time and “will always be grateful for the friendship that I have and continue to have" with Gomez.

Still, friendship did not erase the pressure.

The Pressure to Be “Number One”

As Lovato continued, she admitted it was “challenging” to deal with comparisons to Cyrus and Gomez. “You naturally have insecurities at a young age,” Lovato said. “So you start comparing yourself to other people.”

Imagine being a teenager and constantly seeing headlines asking who is more talented, more popular, or more successful. That kind of pressure can make anyone question themselves.

But Lovato held onto something her mom taught her. “But one thing my mom instilled in me was, ‘There’s room for everyone. It’s not a competition,' ” the Don't Forget singer said. “That’s what I really stuck by. That’s what kind of got me through that period. I was always rooting for everybody.”

That mindset helped her survive a time that could have easily torn friendships apart.

From Disney Stars to Pop Artists

After leaving Disney Channel, all three stars built major music careers. Over the years, they have shown support for each other publicly.

In September 2025, Lovato praised Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco for their album I Said I Love You First, saying they did a “really, really great job.”

“I love the songs on it,” Lovato said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding that she especially enjoyed "Bluest Flame."

A few months earlier, Gomez returned the love. Speaking on the Therapuss podcast, she celebrated the careers of her former Disney peers. “From the Jonas Brothers to Miley [Cyrus] and Demi [Lovato]," Gomez said. "It's good to see them all do their thing."

No competition. Just respect.

The Good Memories and the Hard Ones

Looking back, Lovato said she has mixed feelings about her Disney years. “There's so many emotions that come to mind when I think about that period of time in my life,” Lovato said.

“Those were the years that started it all for me, and I have very fond memories,” she said. “Some not so fond memories of the struggling that I had when filming those shows."

Lovato has been open about her battles with an eating disorder and mental health challenges during that time. “You know, having struggled with an eating disorder while on camera was really challenging. I struggled with my mental health very much so, but ultimately, like, very fond memories. I made friends that I will have for the rest of my life."

Her story is a reminder that fame does not protect someone from insecurity or pain. Even the brightest stars can struggle behind the scenes.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, The Alliance for Eating Disorders provides a fully-staffed helpline at 1-866-662-1235, as well as free, therapist-led support groups.