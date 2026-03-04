Bebe Rexha Announces Visual Album ‘Dirty Blonde,’ Denies BLACKPINK Collaboration

Bebe Rexha squashed rumors about working with BLACKPINK on March 1. She doesn't have a song coming with the K-pop group. The singer announced her new single, "New Religion," will drop on March 6.

"No, I don't have a song coming with black pink," Rexha wrote on X, "But my single 'New Religion' is coming this Friday, March 6th. I'm just wearing the merch because I love them."

According to sources, the talk started in July and August 2025 when she posted on Instagram with captions like "Bebe in your area," a nod to BLACKPINK's track "BLACKPINK in your area." She shared photos hinting at songwriting sessions. She reposted their song "Jump" in her stories, too.

A Reddit post claimed that a track titled "Fit For" was registered with music copyright organizations like ASCAP, BMI, and KOMCA in late 2025. Rexha addressed the registration on X, saying the song was written long ago, but she has no plans for it now.

"New Religion" will be the fifth track on her upcoming album, Dirty Blonde. The singer revealed the project after leaving Warner Records for independent label EMPIRE, a big move for her career.

On Feb. 11, she announced Dirty Blonde: The Visual Album through a teaser featuring the complete track list. The album includes 13 songs: "Çike Çike," "$hit," "Tokyo," "Hysteria," "New Religion," "Time," "I Like You Better Than Me," "Nobody's There," "The Way I Want You," "Drink and a Little Love," "Nightfalls," "One Day," and "Sad Girls."

The pop artist released "Çike Çike" last week as the project's second single. That track was chosen by fans through a voting system hosted on her website, letting them decide what they wanted to hear first.