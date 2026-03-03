This Day in Top 40 History: March 3

March 3 saw artists such as Roberta Flack and Harry Nilsson win GRAMMY Awards. Madonna released a soulful album on this day, and the benefit Concert for Bangladesh won Album of the Year at the 15th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Notable hits and milestones on March 3 include:

Cultural Milestones

Certain events and performances on March 3 helped shape the mainstream music culture, such as:

1973: At the 15th Annual GRAMMY Awards, George Harrison and Friends won Album of the Year for Concert for Bangladesh. This charity event was the precursor to future benefit concerts, such as USA for Africa and Live Aid.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 3 had interesting recordings, including:

1965: At the Bristol Chinese R&B and Jazz Club in Gloucestershire, Eric Clapton performed with the Yardbirds for the last time. He later left the “For Your Love” hitmakers and teamed up with John Mayall's Bluesbreakers.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry is not immune to challenges. Newsworthy events from March 3 include:

1966: Neil Young teamed up with Stephen Stills and Richie Furay to form Buffalo Springfield. Although they released only three records and split after two years, they achieved one successful single, “For What It's Worth.” The track broke into the Top 10 on the Hot 100, reaching No. 7.

