Harry Styles to Release Netflix Concert Special
Ready. Set. Styles! Harry Styles is gearing up for the first-ever live performance of his fourth studio album. It's time to bring Styles into your living room. 'Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester' is coming to Netflix.
On March 6, Styles will release his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, at Cop-op Live in Manchester, England. Netflix will release the full show on March 8 for viewers to stream. This will be Styles' first live concert on any streaming platform.
Netflix reports the show will be produced by Fulwell Entertainment. The show will set the tone for Styles' upcoming global tour, 'Together, Together.' The tour kicks off May 16 in support of the same album.
On March 8, the concert will stream live at the following times:
- 7 p.m. GMT
- 3 p.m. ET
- 12 p.m. PT
See the trailer below.