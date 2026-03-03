Harry Styles to Release Netflix Concert Special

ContestsEvents
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles performs ‘Aperture’ on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ready. Set. Styles! Harry Styles is gearing up for the first-ever live performance of his fourth studio album. It's time to bring Styles into your living room. 'Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester' is coming to Netflix.

On March 6, Styles will release his fourth studio album,  Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, at Cop-op Live in Manchester, England. Netflix will release the full show on March 8 for viewers to stream. This will be Styles' first live concert on any streaming platform.

Netflix reports the show will be produced by Fulwell Entertainment. The show will set the tone for Styles' upcoming global tour, 'Together, Together.' The tour kicks off May 16 in support of the same album.

On March 8, the concert will stream live at the following times:

  • 7 p.m. GMT
  • 3 p.m. ET
  • 12 p.m. PT

See the trailer below.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
