Harry Styles Reveals He Eats Rotisserie Chicken Over the Sink as ‘Boy Dinner’

Harry Styles described his version of "boy dinner" during a February 2026 visit to the YouTube series Royal Court. The singer told host Brittany Broski he tears into rotisserie chicken over the sink with his hands.

"Boy dinner, I've discovered, is just eating a rotisserie chicken over the sink," Styles said. He compared the practice to "caveman" behavior and mentioned he prefers eating with his hands.

Styles appeared on the show to talk about his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. When Broski asked about fast food picks, he chose burgers.

"I think I just like eating with my hands. It's the truth," he said. "It's like I love a turkey leg."

The statement caught some fans off guard. Why? The performer had told a 2022 concert crowd he avoided meat. Fans tossed chicken nuggets onstage, and he claimed to be a pescatarian, according to Parade.

Social media lit up with responses. The idea of "boy dinner" stands in contrast to "girl dinner," which people associate with snack plates and easy comfort food.

Fans connected his habit to Costco's rotisserie chicken, which shoppers have turned into a household staple. The store's $4.99 chicken draws customers in droves.

"He really is just a man at the end of the day," one user wrote in the comments. Another said they weren't ready to hear him say "boy dinner."

The episode covered other fan questions, too, like what pops up in his YouTube algorithm. Clips from the show Supernanny, he revealed.