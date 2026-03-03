Druski Plans Collaboration With Bad Bunny After Super Bowl Halftime Show Conflicts

Comedian Druski confirmed he'll team up with Bad Bunny. Scheduling problems stopped an earlier project because the Puerto Rican star had to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show. The two had discussed creating content for Druski's Coulda Been Records series in Puerto Rico before the timing issue arose.

"We're definitely going to do something," Druski told Genesis Suero during an interview with Telemundo's En Casa con Telemundo, per Complex. The 31-year-old creator explained that original plans collapsed when the musician committed to the Super Bowl performance.

Coulda Been Records launched in 2024 and became a viral hit. The web series featured Timothée Chalamet, Mark Wahlberg, and Fuerza Regida.

Druski dropped season two of his satirical dating show, Coulda Been Love, this month on YouTube. Contestants fight for $100,000 and a shot at dating the host.

Bad Bunny holds the title of King of Latin Pop. He helped Spanish-language rap reach mainstream listeners worldwide. The 31-year-old musician won six GRAMMY Awards, 17 Latin GRAMMY Awards, 8 Billboard Music Awards, and 13 Lo Nuestro Awards. Billboard named him the Greatest Pop Star of 2022 and 2025.

The performer has appeared in professional wrestling, and his music made him one of the most popular artists today.

Druski worked with other Latin music stars before. He teamed up with Peso Pluma and the aforementioned Fuerza Regida. The creator also competed against J. Balvin in the NFL's Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game.