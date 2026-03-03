ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Druski Plans Collaboration With Bad Bunny After Super Bowl Halftime Show Conflicts

Comedian Druski confirmed he’ll team up with Bad Bunny. Scheduling problems stopped an earlier project because the Puerto Rican star had to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show. The…

Briana Kelley
A split image of Druski and Bad Bunny
Slaven Vlasic/Stringer via Getty Images / Chris Graythen via Getty Images

Comedian Druski confirmed he'll team up with Bad Bunny. Scheduling problems stopped an earlier project because the Puerto Rican star had to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show. The two had discussed creating content for Druski's Coulda Been Records series in Puerto Rico before the timing issue arose.

"We're definitely going to do something," Druski told Genesis Suero during an interview with  Telemundo's En Casa con Telemundo, per Complex. The 31-year-old creator explained that original plans collapsed when the musician committed to the Super Bowl performance.

Coulda Been Records launched in 2024 and became a viral hit. The web series featured Timothée Chalamet, Mark Wahlberg, and Fuerza Regida.

Druski dropped season two of his satirical dating show, Coulda Been Love, this month on YouTube. Contestants fight for $100,000 and a shot at dating the host.

Bad Bunny holds the title of King of Latin Pop. He helped Spanish-language rap reach mainstream listeners worldwide. The 31-year-old musician won six GRAMMY Awards, 17 Latin GRAMMY Awards, 8 Billboard Music Awards, and 13 Lo Nuestro Awards. Billboard named him the Greatest Pop Star of 2022 and 2025.

The performer has appeared in professional wrestling, and his music made him one of the most popular artists today.

Druski worked with other Latin music stars before. He teamed up with Peso Pluma and the aforementioned Fuerza Regida. The creator also competed against J. Balvin in the NFL's Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game.

No specific timeline has been announced for when the two will work together.

Bad BunnyDruski
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
Mumford & Sons attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2024 in Paris, France.
MusicMumford & Sons Perform New Tracks on SNL, Launch World Tour for ‘Prizefighter’ AlbumBriana Kelley
Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England.
MusicHarry Styles Reveals He Eats Rotisserie Chicken Over the Sink as ‘Boy Dinner’Briana Kelley
Charli xcx attends the UK Premiere of "Wuthering Heights" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on February 05, 2026 in London, England.
MusicCharli XCX’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ Soundtrack Takes No. 1 Spot on Billboard ChartBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect