Zendaya and Tom Holland Secretly Said ‘I Do,’ Stylist Says

Kayla Morgan
The stars and filmmakers of "SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING", actors Tom Holland, Zendaya and director Jon Watts appear in Barcelona on the occasion of the CineEurope event on June 18, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo by Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

It looks like love may have leveled up for Zendaya and Tom Holland, and fans might have blinked and missed it.

During a red carpet interview at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach dropped a surprise that no one saw coming. While chatting with Access Hollywood, he casually revealed, "The wedding has already happened," teasing, "You missed it."

When the reporter asked, "Is that true?" Roach didn’t hesitate. "It's very true!" he said with a laugh.

From Engagement Rumors to Wedding Whispers

Rumors about the couple’s relationship status have been swirling for a while. Speculation that they were engaged first sparked during the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5. Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. The next day, TMZ confirmed the news on Jan. 6, citing sources close to the couple.

A few months later, Holland seemed to confirm the engagement himself in a sweet and simple way.

At a panel event in September 2025, a reporter said, “I brought my daughter and she got to meet your girlfriend.”

Tom laughed and corrected him with one word: “Fiancée.”

That tiny change spoke volumes.

A Love Story Years in the Making

Zendaya and Holland’s romance first became public in 2021 when the actors were photographed kissing in a car. Since then, their relationship has been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about love stories.

Still, both stars have been honest about how hard it can be to stay private while living in the spotlight.

In November 2021, Holland spoke to GQ about the challenges that come with fame.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland told the outlet.

Zendaya shared similar feelings in the same GQ piece, explaining, "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.”

"I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other,” she added.

Living and Loving in Public

Over time, Zendaya has spoken about learning to balance her public life with her private happiness.

In an interview with Elle published on Aug. 23, 2023, she said, “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

"It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she added.

If Roach’s claim is true, the couple may have found a way to celebrate their love quietly while the world was watching. And if fans really did miss the big day, it seems Zendaya and Tom would not mind one bit.

Tom HollandZendaya
Kayla MorganWriter
