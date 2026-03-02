Olivia Rodrigo Hints at Third Album Nearing Completion as Fans Decode Studio Clues

Olivia Rodrigo and producer Dan Nigro dropped a photo on Feb. 25, 2026. The image hints her third album might be wrapped up soon. Nigro shared it on Instagram with the caption "Finishing records…" while tagging Interscope Records.

The 23-year-old singer jumped into the comments. "The palpable stress in this photo hahahha," Rodrigo wrote.

Fans swarmed the comments, asking about OR3 — the nickname they've given her third studio album. Both sit on a couch in the photo. Their faces look drained after hours in the studio.

Some followers noticed something on the coffee table: a KATSEYE album titled SIS (Soft Is Strong). This sparked theories of a collaboration between Rodrigo and the girl group. "Hinting at katseye x Olivia???" one fan wrote in the comments.

Her last studio album, GUTS, dropped on September 8, 2023. It snagged her six Grammy nominations and sparked a world tour that ended in mid-2025.

Rodrigo talked about her writing process with Cosmopolitan in October 2025. "On tour, it's actually really difficult for me to write songs," she explained. "I always find that I'm the most inspired when I can be at home and feel really grounded and comfortable in my surroundings."

She said most of her writing happens at her house in Los Angeles rather than on the road. "I didn't write a ton of stuff that I think will make it into the world while I was on tour," the singer said.

Fans have cooked up multiple theories about the album title. Rodrigo shot down one guess in October 2025. "The latest one I saw was that it was going to be called CARD, and I was like, 'Oh, that's a fun idea, but definitely not going to be the case,'" she said.