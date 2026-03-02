ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Justin Bieber Turns 32 With Love From Family

Candles, cake, and a whole lot of love. That is how Justin Bieber stepped into his 32nd year. The singer celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday, March 1. While fans…

Kayla Morgan
Justin Bieber
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Candles, cake, and a whole lot of love. That is how Justin Bieber stepped into his 32nd year.

The singer celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday, March 1. While fans around the world sent their wishes, the most touching messages came from the people who have known him the longest.

A Message From Mom

Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. Sharing photos of Justin from childhood to adulthood, she poured her emotions into the caption.

"32 years ago, my life changed forever. You became my son, my heart, and my greatest lesson in love. Nothing has ever been the same. You’ve lived in my heart ever since."

Her message continued with words that showed her deep faith and belief in her son.

"I know who you are. I know what’s been placed inside of you. And I know God has never taken His hand off your life. He’s there. And so am I. Love doesn’t leave. Mine never has, and it never will," she continued. "There’s so much more ahead of you. So much purpose. So much redemption. So much that’s still unfolding. And no matter how much time passes, you will always be one of the greatest gifts God has ever given me."

Added Mallette: "Praying this year is full of clarity, confidence, redemption, a deeper sense of who you are, and God’s direction and favor over your life. Happy 32nd birthday ❤️ I love you Justin Drew Bieber. Always."

Mallette welcomed Justin in 1994 with her now ex, Jeremy Bieber. Jeremy is also a father to four other children. He shares two kids, Jazmyn and Jaxon, with ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner. When he married Chelsey Bieber in 2018, she already had a daughter named Allie, and the couple later welcomed their daughter Bay.

Jeremy also celebrated Justin’s birthday on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of the two together. He left the post without a caption. Mallette commented with a clapping hands emoji, showing support in her own simple way.

Now a Dad Himself

Life has come full circle for Justin. He is now a father, too. He and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

Instead of throwing a huge party, the singer chose a low-key celebration this year. Hailey, his wife of seven years, was right by his side.

“no one id rather spend my birthday withhh.. :)) 💋” the star captioned two images of him blowing out candles on a fresh cream cake topped with strawberries. In another photo, a smiling Hailey posed with him to mark the moment.

The couple appeared relaxed and happy. They were dressed casually, enjoying wine and fresh mint tea at what looked like a restaurant. When Justin shared the photos with his Instagram followers, they were set to “Man I need” by Olivia Dean.

Hailey later reposted the birthday photos to her Instagram Stories and added a playful caption of her own: “Dada mama, dada mama,” a sweet nod to their 18-month-old son.

At 32, Justin Bieber is not just a global superstar. He is a son, a husband, and a dad. And judging by the love around him, this new year of life is already off to a meaningful start.

Hailey BieberJustin Bieber
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
A split image of Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Charli XCX.
MusicBridgerton Season 4 to Feature String Versions of Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello SongsBriana Kelley
Myles Smith attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England.
MusicMyles Smith Returns to Nottingham for BRITs Week 26 Performance at Rescue RoomsBriana Kelley
Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England.
MusicHarry Styles Recalls Laughing at Grandmother’s Funeral, Announces March Album ReleaseBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect