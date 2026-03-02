Justin Bieber Turns 32 With Love From Family

Candles, cake, and a whole lot of love. That is how Justin Bieber stepped into his 32nd year.

The singer celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday, March 1. While fans around the world sent their wishes, the most touching messages came from the people who have known him the longest.

A Message From Mom

Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. Sharing photos of Justin from childhood to adulthood, she poured her emotions into the caption.

"32 years ago, my life changed forever. You became my son, my heart, and my greatest lesson in love. Nothing has ever been the same. You’ve lived in my heart ever since."

Her message continued with words that showed her deep faith and belief in her son.

"I know who you are. I know what’s been placed inside of you. And I know God has never taken His hand off your life. He’s there. And so am I. Love doesn’t leave. Mine never has, and it never will," she continued. "There’s so much more ahead of you. So much purpose. So much redemption. So much that’s still unfolding. And no matter how much time passes, you will always be one of the greatest gifts God has ever given me."

Added Mallette: "Praying this year is full of clarity, confidence, redemption, a deeper sense of who you are, and God’s direction and favor over your life. Happy 32nd birthday ❤️ I love you Justin Drew Bieber. Always."

Mallette welcomed Justin in 1994 with her now ex, Jeremy Bieber. Jeremy is also a father to four other children. He shares two kids, Jazmyn and Jaxon, with ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner. When he married Chelsey Bieber in 2018, she already had a daughter named Allie, and the couple later welcomed their daughter Bay.

Jeremy also celebrated Justin’s birthday on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of the two together. He left the post without a caption. Mallette commented with a clapping hands emoji, showing support in her own simple way.

Now a Dad Himself

Life has come full circle for Justin. He is now a father, too. He and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

Instead of throwing a huge party, the singer chose a low-key celebration this year. Hailey, his wife of seven years, was right by his side.

“no one id rather spend my birthday withhh.. :)) 💋” the star captioned two images of him blowing out candles on a fresh cream cake topped with strawberries. In another photo, a smiling Hailey posed with him to mark the moment.

The couple appeared relaxed and happy. They were dressed casually, enjoying wine and fresh mint tea at what looked like a restaurant. When Justin shared the photos with his Instagram followers, they were set to “Man I need” by Olivia Dean.

Hailey later reposted the birthday photos to her Instagram Stories and added a playful caption of her own: “Dada mama, dada mama,” a sweet nod to their 18-month-old son.