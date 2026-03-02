Bridgerton Season 4 to Feature String Versions of Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello Songs

Netflix revealed that season four of Bridgerton will include string covers of hits by Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and Camila Cabello. The announcement came on Feb. 24, 2026.

Chris Van Dusen created this period drama set in early 19th-century London. Benedict Bridgerton takes center stage this time around. Luke Thompson plays the second son.

String versions of modern hits have become the show's calling card. Season four brought audiences "Life In Technicolor" by Coldplay, performed by Vitamin String Quartet. "Enchanted" by Taylor Swift got the treatment from Joseph William Morgan. Vitamin String Quartet also covered "All I Wanted" by Paramore.

A ballroom scene in season three featured a string take on "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull. Yerin Ha joins returning actors Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Hannah Dodd, Victor Alli, and Masali Baduza.

The streaming service greenlit seasons five and six last summer. A letter to fans read, "Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information. It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly."