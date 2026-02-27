Rihanna’s Late Night Studio Post Sparks ‘R9’ Buzz Again

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Rihanna attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

All it took was one late-night video. On Thursday, Feb. 26, Rihanna shared a glimpse of her life after dark. The clip showed her hanging out in a recording studio in the early morning hours. No big announcement. No album title. Just Rihanna and studio vibes.

And somehow, that was enough.

For fans who have been waiting almost ten years for a new album, the sight of her near a microphone felt like spotting water in the desert.

The Long Wait Since Anti

Rihanna’s last album, Anti, dropped a full decade ago. In music years, that feels like a lifetime.

Since then, her life has changed in major ways. She and ASAP Rocky have welcomed three children. She has been busy raising them while also supporting Rocky during his gun assault trial. At the same time, she built Savage x Fenty into a billion-dollar empire and delivered a headline performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show that had the whole country watching.

In other words, she has not exactly been sitting around.

Still, fans have one big question that never goes away. Where is R9?

“I Was Searching for It”

In a 2025 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Rihanna opened up about the long delay. She explained that she has actually been working on music this whole time.

“I was searching for it,” she said. “I went through phases of what I wanted to do. ‘This kind of album, not that album.’ I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!"

That quote alone sent fans into detective mode. If she “finally cracked it,” did that mean the album was close?

At the time, she sounded confident and excited.

“I think music is my freedom. I just came to that realization,” she said. “I just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work. I am actually feeling really good about this. I know I kept saying this over the years.”

For supporters who have heard “it’s coming” before, that last line felt honest and a little funny. Even she knows she has been saying it for years.

Starting Over, Starting Again

The Harper's Bazaar interview came one year after Rihanna shocked fans by announcing she was “starting over” on R9. That news had already sent social media into a tailspin. Some fans were excited. Others were stressed.

Now, with this new studio video, hope is back on full blast.

No release date has been announced. No tracklist has appeared. But sometimes, all it takes is one small sign to restart the conversation.

So does Rihanna know what she started?

Probably.

And if history tells us anything, she is going to move at her own pace.

Rihanna
Kayla MorganWriter
