ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Honors Eric Dane with Heartfelt McSteamy Tribute

TV fans felt a mix of smiles and tears when Grey’s Anatomy paid tribute to Eric Dane, who died from ALS. The show wrapped Thursday’s episode with a 60-second montage…

Kayla Morgan
Eric Dane attends the "Countdown" Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video

TV fans felt a mix of smiles and tears when Grey’s Anatomy paid tribute to Eric Dane, who died from ALS. The show wrapped Thursday’s episode with a 60-second montage celebrating his time as the beloved Dr. Mark Sloan, better known as McSteamy.

The montage featured Dane’s most unforgettable moments, all set to Tommee Profitt and Fleurie’s cover of Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars,” a song fans immediately recognize. The track first appeared in the season 2 finale and returned for a montage celebrating the series’ 400th episode in 2022.

“In loving memory of Eric Dane. ❤️,” Grey’s Anatomy shared on social media, ending the tribute with a black-and-white portrait of the actor. Bittersweetly, Dane passed on the 20th anniversary of his first episode, which aired on Feb. 19, 2006.

McSteamy’s Moment in the Spotlight

Dane’s McSteamy arrived as a contrast to Patrick Dempsey’s Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy. By season three, he became a series regular, making waves with a sultry shower scene.

After leaving the show in 2012, when McSteamy died following the season 8 plane crash, Dane returned briefly in 2021 in a dream sequence featuring Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) battling COVID.

Fond Memories from Costars

Former costars have shared heartfelt tributes. Kate Walsh wrote, “One of the things I loved about Eric was his sensitivity and vulnerability, (and intelligence, of course) but he had the gravitas & old soul that made his work magnetic and made him a great friend off set. In those early days of Grey’s, as with most network tv shows, we spent more time with each other than with anyone else and so we became a family of sorts and Eric was such a source of support and love.”

Eric DaneGrey's AnatomyTV
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Chris Hemsworth attends the European Gala Screening for Amazons: CRIME 101 at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 28, 2026 in London, England. CRIME 101 is in cinemas on 13 February. // Ed Sheeran attends the European Premiere of F1 ® The Movie at Cineworld, Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England.
EntertainmentEd Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth Turn Comic Art Into A Real-Life Arm Wrestling BattleKayla Morgan
Teyana at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
EntertainmentTeyana Taylor Opens Up About Industry DoubtsKayla Morgan
Megan Thee Stallion to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical
EntertainmentMegan Thee Stallion to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge! The MusicalRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect