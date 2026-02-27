‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Honors Eric Dane with Heartfelt McSteamy Tribute
TV fans felt a mix of smiles and tears when Grey’s Anatomy paid tribute to Eric Dane, who died from ALS. The show wrapped Thursday’s episode with a 60-second montage celebrating his time as the beloved Dr. Mark Sloan, better known as McSteamy.
The montage featured Dane’s most unforgettable moments, all set to Tommee Profitt and Fleurie’s cover of Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars,” a song fans immediately recognize. The track first appeared in the season 2 finale and returned for a montage celebrating the series’ 400th episode in 2022.
“In loving memory of Eric Dane. ❤️,” Grey’s Anatomy shared on social media, ending the tribute with a black-and-white portrait of the actor. Bittersweetly, Dane passed on the 20th anniversary of his first episode, which aired on Feb. 19, 2006.
McSteamy’s Moment in the Spotlight
Dane’s McSteamy arrived as a contrast to Patrick Dempsey’s Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy. By season three, he became a series regular, making waves with a sultry shower scene.
After leaving the show in 2012, when McSteamy died following the season 8 plane crash, Dane returned briefly in 2021 in a dream sequence featuring Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) battling COVID.
Fond Memories from Costars
Former costars have shared heartfelt tributes. Kate Walsh wrote, “One of the things I loved about Eric was his sensitivity and vulnerability, (and intelligence, of course) but he had the gravitas & old soul that made his work magnetic and made him a great friend off set. In those early days of Grey’s, as with most network tv shows, we spent more time with each other than with anyone else and so we became a family of sorts and Eric was such a source of support and love.”