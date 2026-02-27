Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth Turn Comic Art Into A Real-Life Arm Wrestling Battle

Forget backstage warmups. This time, Ed Sheeran prepared for his big show by challenging Thor himself.

Just before kicking off his Loop Tour in Melbourne, Ed Sheeran went arm to arm with Chris Hemsworth in a playful showdown that quickly grabbed fans’ attention.

Round One Goes to Sheeran

On Thursday, Feb. 26, Hemsworth posted an Instagram video of the two stars hanging out and testing their strength with an arm wrestling match.

During their first round, Hemsworth seems to struggle while Sheeran laughs through it. The singer then teases him, saying, “Do it properly. Go on, go on. He can’t.”

Sheeran takes the win and even suggests they try again using their other hands.

Thor Strikes Back

The second match is a different story. Both men are laughing, but Hemsworth comes back strong. He pushes Sheeran’s arm down so hard that the singer begins sliding in his seat, trying to hold his ground.

The friendly competition actually started with artwork by comic book artist Wayne Nichols. He created a poster showing Sheeran facing off against Hemsworth’s famous Marvel character, Thor. In the image, Thor holds his signature hammer while Sheeran grips his guitar.

The two stars brought the drawing to life for fans ahead of Sheeran’s show at Marvel Stadium on Feb. 26. Nichols also shared a video showing how he created the poster, which will be displayed at the stadium during Sheeran’s run.

“Ragnarok and Roll! I had an absolute blast creating artwork for this epic team-up between the God of Thunder and Ed Sheeran,” he wrote.

Balancing Tour and Family

As Sheeran begins another round of tour dates, he has made it clear that he loves what he does.

In November 2025, he spoke about touring while appearing on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals with host Josh Scherer.

“I really enjoy my career,” he told host Josh Scherer on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals. “I love touring, I love songwriting. Touring has gotten to a point now, because of where my career’s at, that it can fit around my family and I can dictate what I do.”

Sheeran shares daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

"So if I’m like, ‘I only want to play Saturdays,’ that’s what I do,” he continued. “If I want to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday, I can do that as well. But if that feels like too much, then I’ll just say, ‘I just want to play Saturdays.' And I think being at a stage in my career where my family life takes precedent and I can do all that as well — it’s kind of the perfect balance."