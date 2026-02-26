Niall Horan Confirms Fourth Solo Album is Complete

MESA, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 10: Niall Horan performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok)

Niall Horan is gearing up to release his next solo album. The former One Direct member announced Tuesday on X, stating, "Album is DONE." The singer did not give any further details on the album's title or release date.

Although there were no further details, the singer did include candid photos and two brief instrumental snippets. The snippets appear to be new songs that social media assumes will be on the new album.

Following the original post, Horan then posted on Thursday more snippets. This time, the caption was just a pair of eyes. The video was in response to a social media user's comment, "Here we go again, the teasing has started."

Horan last released an album in 2023 with The Show. That album features hits such as You Could Start a Cult and The Show. On February 6, Horan released Drive Safe alongside Myles Smith.