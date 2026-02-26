ContestsEvents
Niall Horan Confirms Fourth Solo Album is Complete

MESA, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 10: Niall Horan performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok)

Niall Horan is gearing up to release his next solo album. The former One Direct member announced Tuesday on X, stating, "Album is DONE." The singer did not give any further details on the album's title or release date.

Although there were no further details, the singer did include candid photos and two brief instrumental snippets. The snippets appear to be new songs that social media assumes will be on the new album.

Following the original post, Horan then posted on Thursday more snippets. This time, the caption was just a pair of eyes. The video was in response to a social media user's comment, "Here we go again, the teasing has started."

Horan last released an album in 2023 with The Show. That album features hits such as You Could Start a Cult and The Show. On February 6, Horan released Drive Safe alongside Myles Smith.

Social media users showed their exciement immedaiely followin the announcement of the album completion. "Did you guys hear that, we're about to eat good," said one user. "We can see a masterpiece in the making, can't wait for you to drop."

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
