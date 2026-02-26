Niall Horan Confirms Fourth Solo Album is Complete
Niall Horan is gearing up to release his next solo album. The former One Direct member announced Tuesday on X, stating, "Album is DONE." The singer did not give any further details on the album's title or release date.
Although there were no further details, the singer did include candid photos and two brief instrumental snippets. The snippets appear to be new songs that social media assumes will be on the new album.
Following the original post, Horan then posted on Thursday more snippets. This time, the caption was just a pair of eyes. The video was in response to a social media user's comment, "Here we go again, the teasing has started."
Horan last released an album in 2023 with The Show. That album features hits such as You Could Start a Cult and The Show. On February 6, Horan released Drive Safe alongside Myles Smith.
Social media users showed their exciement immedaiely followin the announcement of the album completion. "Did you guys hear that, we're about to eat good," said one user. "We can see a masterpiece in the making, can't wait for you to drop."