This Day in Top 40 History: February 25

Feb. 25 has seen pop stars receiving top awards, from the Grammys to the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Frank Sinatra stands out on this day for his appearance on a popular TV show and his final live performance.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Hits and milestones for Feb. 25 include:

1980: Bob Seger released Against the Wind, his 11th studio album. This LP entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1 and spent over 100 weeks on the chart. It also delivered three Top 40 hits, including the title track, "Against the Wind," and “Fire Lake,” which cracked the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

From pop stars starting their own businesses to providing financial aid for famine relief in Africa, this has been a notable date for the following milestones:

1959: Mike Peters was born in Denbighshire, Wales. He was the frontman for The Alarm, who scored eight UK Top 40 hits throughout their career. That list featured “Absolute Reality,” “Spirit of ‘76,” and “Rain in the Summertime.” After Big Country's lead vocalist, Stuart Adamson, passed away, Peters stepped in as their new frontman for a few years, honoring Adamson's legacy.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 25 has had some fun and interesting highlights, including:

1972: Led Zeppelin played their first concert in New Zealand, at Auckland's Western Springs Stadium. This performance, which attracted an estimated 25,000 fans, was part of their Australasian Tour. It saw them play Top 40 hits such as “Immigrant Song” and “Black Dog.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

Top 40 superstars had challenges with wardrobes, some had legal battles, and others changed their performance style:

2006: The Jack Johnson and Friends soundtrack Sing-A-Longs and Lullabies for the Film Curious George hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This was the second time a movie soundtrack had hit the charts.

