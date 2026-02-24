Kygo and Gryffin Release ‘Save My Love’ With Khalid Four Years After First Collaboration

Kygo and Gryffin team up for their new track titled "Save My Love." Their last collaboration was for "Woke Up In Love," released back in 2020. The new track brings together Kygo's melodic production and Gryffin's expansive electronic sound while spotlighting American R&B singer Khalid, who returns as a featured vocalist. The release arrives via Sony Sweden and marks four years since their previous joint effort.

"Save My Love" is an uplifting song with a tropical feel and strong piano influence, making it great for both streaming and playing at large music festivals.

The drums are very fast, and the mix is very open, so Khalid's vocals have plenty of space to shine before the song moves into a festival anthem. The main theme of this song is the expression of love through songwriting with great devotion. It is equally important as an expression of emotion in a written form as it is in a musical form. The lyrics are intimate, while the sounds are larger than life, and this song can be enjoyed both on a personal level and alongside the three artists at their highest levels of fandom.

Kygo and Gryffin have been friends for a long time. They frequently collaborate musically while also having a great time together playing golf or whatever other activities they share. The chemistry of their friendship is evident in how they have merged their individual production styles into a seamless whole.

The single follows a busy stretch for Gryffin, who has recently collaborated with artists including Kaskade, Excision, GRiZ, Lavern, and Chance Peña. He also continues his residency at Wynn Las Vegas and has announced his largest headlining show to date at Cow Palace in Daly City, California, set for June 13. A 2026 touring run will include major festivals and venues worldwide.