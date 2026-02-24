Actor Robert Carradine Remembered at 71

When you think of classic movie nerds or warm-hearted TV dads, one familiar face might come to mind. Robert Carradine built a career playing characters who were quirky, kind, and unforgettable. Now, fans and loved ones are mourning the actor, who has died at 71.

According to Deadline, Carradine died following what his family described as a “valiant struggle” with bipolar disorder. The outlet reported on Monday, Feb. 23, that he took his own life.

His family shared a statement with Deadline, writing, “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away."

The statement continued, "In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion."

From Westerns to Nerd History

Carradine made his film debut in 1972 in The Cowboys, starring opposite John Wayne. Just a year later, he appeared in Mean Streets, directed by Martin Scorsese.

In 1978, he starred in Coming Home alongside Jane Fonda and Jon Voight. The film focused on the lasting effects of the Vietnam War on veterans and won an Academy Award.

But many fans best remember him for comedy. Carradine became a pop culture favorite as Lewis Skolnick in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise. He also appeared in Escape from L.A. opposite Kurt Russell.

A new generation came to know him as Sam McGuire, the caring dad on Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire and in The Lizzie McGuire Movie from 2001 to 2004.

Tributes From His TV Family

After his death, Hilary Duff shared a tribute on Instagram on Monday, Feb. 23. Posting photos from the Lizzie McGuire set, she wrote, "This one hurts."

"It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend," Duff continued. "There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him , his family, and everyone who loved him. 💔."

Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie’s younger brother Matt, also posted a tribute. "My heart hurts today," he wrote. "I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric. He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family."

Thomas continued, "I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life. Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between. I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes. My heart is with Marika and Ian. Rest easy, Bobby. Love you — 'Jaker.' "

A Famous Hollywood Family

Carradine came from a long line of actors. His father, John Carradine, was known for films like The Grapes of Wrath and Stagecoach.

His half-brother David Carradine starred in the TV series Kung Fu and later appeared in Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2, directed by Quentin Tarantino.

His brother Keith Carradine has appeared in Pretty Baby and the TV series Dexter. Keith is also the father of Martha Plimpton, known for Raising Hope, The Goonies and Running on Empty.

Speaking with Deadline, Keith said the family hopes more people will learn about bipolar disorder.

“We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it,” Keith told the outlet. “It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

Remembering His Life

Robert shared daughter Ever Carradine with ex Susan Snyder, and daughter Marika Reed Carradine, and son Ian Alexander Carradine, with his ex-wife Edie Mani. Carradine and Mani divorced in 2018.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephews.