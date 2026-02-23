Snooki Shares Early Cervical Cancer Diagnosis and Urges Women to Get Checked

When life throws a curveball, some people stay quiet. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi decided to press record.

The Jersey Shore star shared emotional news with fans, opening up about her health and why she hopes other women learn from her experience.

A Difficult Diagnosis

On Friday, Feb. 20, the 38-year-old reality star posted a TikTok video explaining the results of her recent cone biopsy.

“It came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma,” she said with a big sigh. “Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!”

Stage 1 means the cancer was found early, which often makes treatment more successful. Even so, it was not easy news to hear.

“So 2026 is not panning out how I wanted it to,” she said. “But also, it could be worse.”

Why She’s Speaking Out

Polizzi stressed that regular pap smears are critical. She admitted she had been dealing with abnormal results for years.

“I’m 38 years old and I’ve been struggling with abnormal pap smears for three or four years now, and now look at me,” she said. “Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go, because I was hurt and scared, I just went and did it. And it was there, cancer is in there. But it’s stage 1 and it’s curable.”

She did not hold back when urging other women to stay on top of their appointments.

“So get your appointments done, b----es! I’m telling you!” she continued. “Once you go to stage 2, then you have to do chemo... nobody wants to do that! It’s scary. So get your appointments done.”

Her message was clear. Early action can make a major difference.

What Happens Next

Polizzi said she will be transferred to an oncologist and will undergo a PET scan to see if the cancer has spread.

“After that, I’m gonna probably get the hysterectomy,” she shared, noting that her doctor said the alternative was chemotherapy and radiation. “Obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy. I’ll still keep my ovaries, which is a good sign. But yeah, gotta get the cervix and uterus out. It all depends on the PET scan.”

She also encouraged women facing similar health scares to reach out and talk about it.

“A lot of women go through it silently without anyone to talk to and they’re scared by themselves. And that was me until I decided to upload the video about what was happening with me," the mom of three said.

“I like that we have a platform here to talk about it with each other,” Polizzi continued. “I appreciate all of the love. Everything’s going to be fine. I’m going to tackle this and get it done.”

“I gotta keep attacking this and everything’s gonna be great," she ended.

She Warned Fans Before

Earlier this year, the A Shore Thing author first shared that she needed a colposcopy and biopsy in a Jan. 23 TikTok.

“Results come back. Doctor calls me and he’s like, ‘Not looking great.’ He found cancerous cells on the top of my cervix,” she said in the video, before explaining she was waiting on results from an additional biopsy.

She admitted that fear caused her to delay appointments in the past.

“The reason why my doctor’s on my ass all the time is because I waited. I waited on my damn appointments because I knew I might not get great results, but also because I didn’t want to feel the pain. I didn’t want to deal with the stress of having to deal with all of this,” she explained.

Now, she hopes others will not make the same mistake.