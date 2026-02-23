Savannah Bananas infielder Jackson Olson has teamed up with rival Dalton Ponce for a 30-second TikTok video that transforms Taylor Swift's viral “Opalite” dance into a mock high-stakes, on-field showdown. The clip opens on the baseball field before shifting into a ballroom-inspired sequence, blending athletic theatrics with pop choreography in a tightly staged routine.

The choreography in the music video closely mimics Swift's performance of “Opalite,” transitioning from an outdoor environment to a ballroom dance atmosphere, all with high energy, in the style of disco balls recreating an image at the end of a performance. The performance ends with an exaggerated turn to reinforce the dancers' athletic ability, but uses costumes and creative timing to add humor. All judges' scores are shown as “0,” including the head coach for the Bananas, which is meant to convey a mock-type judging as seen in many popular dance videos.

“This will be shown in history classes in 30 years,” reads the caption to the video.

The posting caption cleverly hints at what the author hopes will be an extremely viral post by presenting the dance routine as an iconic cultural “moment,” while also using humor for emphasis. The "Opalite" dance challenge has seen explosive growth across multiple social media platforms recently, and fans have recreated Swift's choreography well beyond her typical fan base, propelling this trend into mainstream digital culture.

The Bananas have reiterated their commitment by combining baseball with a robust approach to entertainment and spectacle. The team uses all of these strategies in ways that are both entertaining to watch and entertaining to do. Once again, the Bananas bring the world of sport together with that of the world of show.

Olson's precise timing and expressive reactions, combined with the visual contrast between baseball uniforms and ballroom-style dance, highlight the franchise's emphasis on performative storytelling.

Swift's “Opalite” craze has also translated into measurable chart impact overseas. This track has now pushed her to the top of the UK Singles Chart for the sixth time in her career and has proven that viral choreography can be a strong driving force behind renewed interest.